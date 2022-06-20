ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, MS

Interview: Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail set for June 25 in New Albany

wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spoke with Bre Ashe of the...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Southern Motion layoff might affect small businesses around Pontotoc area

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) - With the Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture layoffs of approximately 250 employees, small businesses could feel the effects around the Pontotoc area. WTVA reporter Jake White spoke with a small business owner in the area on how she thinks this will affect the local economy and business.
PONTOTOC, MS
thelocalvoice.net

North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Artist Guide June 24 & 25, 2022

The North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic takes place June 24-25, 2022 in Waterford, Mississippi. The Local Voice media company in Oxford, Mississippi is proud to partner with Kenny and Sara Brown to bring you an official festival guide. There are free souvenir printed copies around the picnic grounds and a digital download is available here. Scroll down this page for additional information and links to all the artists at this year’s Hill Country Picnic. See you at the Picnic!
WATERFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen native Billy B is having a living estate sale

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native, known as the make-up to the stars, is downsizing, and now you could buy from his personal collection. John Beard has organized a lot of estate sales, but none quite like this one. “This is by far, the biggest estate sale we’ve...
ABERDEEN, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
wtva.com

Layoffs expected at Pontotoc County employer

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A major employer in north Mississippi is about to cut its workforce. The CEO of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture in Pontotoc said he’ll know by Friday, June 24 how many of his 2,000 employees will be out of a job. CEO Mark Weber said...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Rehab
wtva.com

Search underway for missing Alcorn County man

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Search is underway for a missing Alcorn County man. Crews are searching for Wade Davis, 78, in the area of County Road 372 in the Jacinto community. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Davis disappeared Wednesday morning at approximately 9:00 while out walking his dog, which he is known to do almost daily.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Senatobia, MS – I-55 & MS-740 Reported Site of Crash with Injuries

At least one person at the scene suffered confirmed injuries. All northbound lanes were closed while emergency personnel were on-site. The victims were provided much-needed aid by attending medical officials. The severity of the related injuries was not reported. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is being...
SENATOBIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bobgermanylaw.com

Holly Springs, MS – Victims Injured After Car Accident on I-22

Attending medical professionals offered the injured parties necessary aid. There were confirmed injuries at the scene. The identities of the injured parties have not yet been disclosed. All eastbound lanes were closed while paramedics were at the scene. Local law enforcement officers are in charge of the continuing investigation into...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

WTVA gets local reactions to Roe v. Wade decision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, WTVA reporter Keaundria Milloy spoke with members of the public, former state lawmaker Steve Holland and the American Family Association to get their reactions. Watch their interviews in the video above and below.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Cyclist killed in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the cyclist as 44-year old Bruce Martin Franklin Jr. of East Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy