What Jim Harbaugh said on the Jed Hughes Podcast

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on former Wolverines assistant Jed Hughes’ first podcast episode, and he’s made a return for the 100th episode.

Hughes was the linebackers coach under Bo Schembechler for two years (1974-75) and finished his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 1989. He since established his podcast which is focused on leadership, and welcomed Harbaugh on for a second time.

On the episode, Hughes delved into multiple subjects, including how Michigan intends to approach 2022 after a successful 2021 season, the transfer portal, NIL, and much more. Here’s what Jim Harbaugh had to say on the podcast episode.

Donating his bonus money in 2021

Ended up being about $1.5 million for winning the Big Ten East, the Big Ten Championship, and the College Football Playoff, et cetera. What we wanted to do was redirect that money to staff in Michigan athletic department who had voluntarily taken a pay cut during COVID or had taken a mandatory pay cut during the COVID period. It was something I was inspired to do by our own players, actually — they were giving back from the proceeds they were getting from NIL. Plus, I just felt like it would be useful and helpful to so many. It ended up being 200 athletic department staff members that we were able to get back to whole to from the pandemic.

Getting the team motivated to repeat in 2022

You’ve gotta rewrite all those games again, right? They’re not gonna win themselves. You’re gonna have to re-win them, and get prepared to do that. You’ve gotta figure that teams like Ohio State, Iowa’s on the schedule again, they’re gonna be very motivated to return the favor. We feel like we have a really good template from last season’s team, just a gritty bunch of guys that are the backbone of our team, guys that stayed the course, didn’t flinch. They didn’t quit or fold at the slightest sign of adversity. They produced at a very high level. Our team sees what the results are for when everybody buys in and everybody’s pulling int he same direction, everybody’s bleeding blue, just how good it can be. That describes the word, it’s the vibe of our team. Guys are looking for opportunity anywhere they can find it. Trying to get better than yesterday, trying to be better tomorrow than they were today. It’s really awesome.

I’ll tell you another thing, just along those lines: there’s really great players, great leaders who have moved onto the NFL — Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, some amazing players like Brad Hawkins, Andrew Stueber, Josh Ross, Andrew Vastardis — real leaders, captains on our team. Our younger guys were able to see how they went about their business, they cared about the team. Aidan Hutchinson, the perfect example of a guy — you would not fault him a bit if he had a big ego or if he was cocky, had a big head. He’s had every right to, he checks every box, he does everything right. And the fact that he doesn’t, that he is — it’s just awesome. He has humility, he checks his ego at the door, has no big head, (knows) there’s room for improvement. Our guys can see — that’s awesome, that’s even more awesome.

So yeah, some real good examples, Jed, as we try to replace some phenomenal players. Dax Hill, David Ojabo, et cetera. I just see the younger class, guys who were juniors last year, now becoming seniors, freshmen becoming sophomores, sophomores becoming juniors, that they’re poised and ready and not insecure about filling in those roles.

On mirroring Bo Schembechler utilizing senior leadership

There’s no question. They’re the ones that have the most investment, right Jed? They’ve been here the longest, they’re the ones who stayed through adversity, through some really good times, as well. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. They’re the guys who set the tone for it all. Literally train on their back and they start pushing. The rest of us jump on and start pushing and joining in. But those are the ones who have gone through the most training cycles, the most practices, the most games. They’ve invested so, so much.

Yeah, they’re the ones, good or bad that the younger players, the other players are going to follow.

What he looks for in assistant coaches?

That’s a great question. The first thing: being smart. It’s like I tell my daughters: if you’re gonna marry somebody, just don’t marry dumb. You can’t trust dumb. You can’t trust the judgment. I want guys, or gals, anybody in the organization, to be on the ball, to have that smart, and other talent. Could be really proficient in x’s and o’s, could be really high energy, could have really great people skills, great teaching ability. That combination of intelligence and something else you’re really good at. So then, you find the ones that check five, six, seven of those boxes, that’s extremely good.

Good intelligence, good intelligence for the game, somebody that’s hungry, hungry to make our team better, also good people skills and integrity. Without that one, they’re gonna have a hard time having anyone follow you or trust your decisions.

How recruiting is going

It’s going really good. We’ve gone through the process. A lot of the ‘23 recruits, we’ve been recruiting for a year, but some for six months, some for a month even, at times. Some we’re identifying weekly, right now, as we go through football camps. Just like we’re starting to recruit a lot of youngsters in the ‘24 class, the ‘25 class, getting to know kids in the ‘26 class. But really, when it comes to recruiting in the ‘23 class, now is when it begins, because that’s when official visits begin — this month, the month of April and May and June. June is the big month for official visits, where you get knee to knee, eyeball to eyeball, with the young man, his family, siblings, coaches. That’s when you really get to know somebody Jed, in my opinion. A long and trusting friendship is started and developed.

And you’re not just kicking the tires, it’s not a draft. So they’re making visits to your school, to other schools, and really honing in on where they’re gonna be comfortable, and where they’re going to see it as a fit for them. I truly believe that young men, families, know what’s best for them when they look at a place, meet the people, really understand what a school can do for them academically, they can get the best education for themselves, and then they look at football, where can they go play well, play early, win, be developed — that’s what they’re looking for. And they’re also looking for that fit, where they’re gonna be comfortable, where they’re gonna be happy, where they’re gonna feel like putting their head on the pillow every night. That’s really happening all across the country. Most schools are setting up their official visits right now.

The transfer portal

My view of the field, here at the University of Michigan, it’s been a very positive thing. Somebody that’s down on the depth chart possibly, has a better player or two at their position, they’ve had their opportunity to get their degree, or maybe just before they graduate, maybe they’re halfway there after a year or two, after two years, they look and say, ‘I have a better chance to get on the field and play at a different school.’ That’s really the majority of the players that have gone to the portal at Michigan, that’s been the case. And some really good players. I’ve been talking to a few of them, they went in January, they were able to participate in spring practice at another school. Their coaches are super happy that they have them. In some cases, ‘This is going to be our best offensive player!’ but maybe at our receiving position was seventh on our depth chart and wasn’t gonna get the reps and be able to play with too many people in front of them, actually.

That’s been the reason it’s been a positive thing. In my experience here at Michigan, when I’ve talked to the youngsters, and advised them — I’m gonna support you either way, whether you want to stay here, I’ll support it, if you feel like you can break through here, or if you want to go to a different school, I’ll support that.

We’ve also added some players through the portal. Not many, one in particular: Olu Oluwatimi, our fine center from Virginia, has been outstanding. He came here in January, got right into the winter cycle for lifting. The thing I love about him is he was never, ‘Hey, I was a starter at a Power Five school at Virginia, I was a Rimington finalist, look at me.’ Never a word like that. He just got to work, and then went into spring practice and is now respected by all, I think because of his approach — the way he came in, wanted to prove himself, help the team, hungry to help us get better.

I haven’t had any instances where the portal has been a negative.

Schools having pro scouts scanning the portal

Well we actually have done the same thing. You know Tom Gamble, we worked together at the 49ers, been a longtime football scout, GM, assistant GM, dad was a great coach at Penn. Tom is an excellent personnel person, man — whether it’s looking at evaluating high school talent or evaluating players in the portal, he’s doing both. That’s a good thing, needed, and I’m sure glad we have him.

NIL

The overall feel, again, is positive, very positive. Before we jump to how it can be a negative or exploited in a bad way — guess we all know human nature, and that’s definitely something that’s a possibility — but I think we can all agree that, take jersey sales for example, t-shirts, memorabilia, things that every school has; every school has the bookstore or the shop where fans can go and buy their gear. It makes sense that players whose number is on that jersey or name is on that jersey should share in that revenue. That example right there I think we all agree on. Could also profile from their name, their image, their likeness — I just support them. I support anybody’s ability to do that.

That’s all in the positive light and the way we’re approaching things at Michigan, and I’ve said this before, we’re still going to maintain that this is going to be a transformational experience, not a transactional experience, and what that literally means exactly is we’re not going to pay signing bonuses for players to come onto the team. We’re not going to pay recruits to sign here. When they get here and they do well, they’re gonna profit pretty good here from jersey sales and other examples. Simply put, it’s how I feel about it and what our policy is here. Maybe I am wrong, maybe that’s not how to do it, but boy, imagine yourself on a team, and there’s a lot of good players on the team that have worked really hard, some of those seniors that we were talking about earlier — how important that senior leadership is and guys who stuck around and paid the price and are producing. The policy on your team is to go buy recruits — I don’t think that would sit well if you were in that locker room, you know, Jed? If you were a player on that team and were one of those older players. From that standpoint and from others, that’s our decision.

And when you look at, just look at this, the way that rules are, and the very good thing that we were talking about earlier — name, image, and likeness — the players should be able to profit from their name, image, and likeness. What does the coach have anything to do with that other than trying to make the player the best he can possibly can make? Some are making it sound like the coach is making a salary cap or that the coach is writing the checks and that’s not what it was designed for. It was designed for players to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, period.

Thoughts on the NCAA and NIL

No, I don’t really have one. I don’t have a take on that. I’m sure there are plenty of people to have a take on that. Some of the things you hear, some of the speculation you hear on NIL and what teams are doing, at some point, what’s true, what’s fiction, what’s real, what’s made up? Exactly the same with the NCAA, what could happen, I don’t have a take or opinion on what will happen.