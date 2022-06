The Royal Opera House today announces that sadly Jonas Kaufmann has withdrawn from the opening performance of Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci on Tuesday 5 July 2022. He has also withdrawn from all further performances of Pagliacci in this double bill. This is due to suffering from Covid and the impact this has on his voice. We hope that Mr. Kaufmann will be well enough to sing the role of Turiddu in Cavalleria rusticana in the later performances of this run.

