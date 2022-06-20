El Centro Graduate Receives Scholarship

(County Fire responded to a report in Salton Sea Beach).....The County Fire Chief said two mobile homes were on fire. The call came in at just after 9:00 Friday morning. Multiple residential mobile homes were evacuated in the 200 block of Coachella Avenue. Chief Estrada said they were able to contain the fire to two mobile homes. One was abandoned. The other one was inhabited The Chief said two individuals were displaced. He said one adult male was transported to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. There has been no speculation as to the cause of the fire. Friday's fire comes just one day after three mobile homes burned in the Sunbeam Lake RV Park. Five individuals were injured in that fire. A cause is still under investigation.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO