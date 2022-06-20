ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro Graduate Receives Scholarship

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(Krystal Flores the recipient of a SOCALGas Scholarship)....She will be attending UCSD. The scholarships...

Community Health Fair

(Health Fair in Calexico)....It is being held Friday. The Cumminty Health Fair is a joint event hosted by the City of Calexico and the Mexican Consulates Ventanilla De Salud. It is a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect residents with resources. The event is being held at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Among the Health screenings and resources available will be Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, weight and body mass screenings, Family Wellness resources, application for food stamps, local pharmacy services and more. Healthy snacks and refreshments will also be available.
CALEXICO, CA
Water Safety Awards

The Imperial Irrigation District has awarded grants to several cities. The grants, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 each, are provided to help keep kids busy, cool and safe this summer. The grant funds will help the communities keep pools open and/or providing other safe water activities. The cities of Brawley, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland as well as the Calexico Unified School District, Niland Chamber of Commerce and Heber Public Utility District received the grants from the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Two other local entities are pending. The funding totals $41,000 and comes through the District's Water Safety Program.
IMPERIAL, CA
Vaccination Clinics

El Centro Regional Medical Center will host several vaccination clinics. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, there will be a clinic for children 5 years and up from 10:30 a.m. to 12>00 p.m. at the ECRMC Imperial Valley Mall location. You can call the hospital to schedule an appointment or just walk in. First and second dose as well as first and second boosters will be available. On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, ECRMC will host a clinic from infants and children 6 months to 4 years old. This clinic will also be held at the I.V. Mall location from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You may schedule an appointment or walk in that day.
EL CENTRO, CA
Calexico State Of The City Address

(Calexico's annual address is Thursday evening)...The State of the City Address will be delivered by Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno. This year's event will be held at Rodney Auditorium on the campus of San Diego State University, Imperial Valley. The Mayor is expected to discuss past accomplishments and future goals for the City of Calexico. Doors open at 6:00 pm. The State of the City Address is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm. The event is open to the public.
CALEXICO, CA
Brawley's Branding Iron Gala

(Major Brawley event)...It was held Thursday evening. The Branding Iron Gala was held at the Stockman's Club. Sources attending the formal event say there was a large crowd at the event. It was presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley. They have not made any official announcements surrounding the event. The event featured cocktails and dinner. The highlight of the event was the awards presentations. The main Award was the Branding Iron Award. The recipient this year was Coni Stokley. She was awarded for her extensive community service to Brawley community. The business award went to Marty Coyne for his Latigo Development in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
COVID-19 Numbers Jump

The coronavirus and it's variants are still with us. The Imperial County Public Health Department reports there are now 627 active COVID-19 cases in the county. That's an increase of 65 from the update issued June 16th. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 941. The number of new cases per day per 100,000 population jumped to 32.40 with a positivity rate of 19.49%. The recent surge is in line with numbers statewide as the COVID-19 virus and it's variants continue to infect individuals but with far less hospitalizations as the number of vaccinated and boosted individuals increases and treatment options are much improved.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Revised Equitable Distribution Plan

(IID approves revised plan)...It is the revised Equitable Distribution Plan. The plan allows the District to better control the distribution of the Colorado River Allotment. The District says the plan provides a means for Imperial Valley growers to be able to continue their work to meet the nation's food supply needs, within the IID's available water supply, while supporting the river. The revised Equitable Distribution Plan was adopted by the IID Board at their meeting Tuesday, following five workshops and stakeholder input. The plan uses a hybrid apportionment methodology to calculate each agricultural field apportionment for the year, with mid-year implementation, but retroactive to January 1, 2022. The new EDP provides agricultural water users over 97% of IID's Apportioned supplies using a calculation based on both straight line and modified historical use average components. The plan authorizes a clearinghouse as a mechanism to transfer water supplies among water users.
ECONOMY
Another Day At The Park

(El Centro Day at the Park)...It is scheduled for September. It will be the second special day at Petco Park this baseball season. On September 10th, the San Diego Padres will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will start at 5:40 pm. There will be a limited quantity of tickets available, so they will be sold on a first come first served basis. The tickets can be purchased at the El Centro City Managers office, 12 75 West Main Street in El Centro. For more information, contact the El Centro City Managers Office.
EL CENTRO, CA
A Joint Effort

(Mexican Consulate and Border Patrol)....They have agreed to work together. Representatives from the Consulate and the El Centro Sector Border Patrol met recently. Their common goal is to stop illegal border crossings. They agreed to work together to do what they could to make people understand the dangers of crossing the border illegally, especially in the desert areas. Crossing the border in the desert areas could be fatal. There is also the possibility of accidents that could seriously injure individuals. The two agencies agreed to work together to analyze all possible preventative measures and create a safer border. Past measures have included posting signs, advertising in the Mexican Media and visiting shelters to discuss the danger face to face with potential illegal border crossers.
EL CENTRO, CA
Single Vehicle Roll-Over

(Vehicle rolls early Thursday morning)....The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The CHP says the vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 at just after 4 Thursday morning. Near the Imperial Highway off-ramp, the vehicle went out of control and rolled. The vehicle landed on its top, trapping one person inside. County fire and the AMR ambulance was called to the scene. They were able to extricate the trapped person. The highway Patrol says the person suffered minor injuries and was treated by the AMR EMTs. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
Accident Snarls Traffic

Traffic near the Calexico East Port of Entry was snarled late Thursday afternoon. A big rig rolled over on Maggio Road and State Route 7 near the border crossing at about 4:17 p.m. The driver was briefly trapped in the cab but escaped injury. Traffic in the area was shut down for over 3 hours while the wreckage was cleared.
CALEXICO, CA
Two More Mobile Homes Burn

(County Fire responded to a report in Salton Sea Beach).....The County Fire Chief said two mobile homes were on fire. The call came in at just after 9:00 Friday morning. Multiple residential mobile homes were evacuated in the 200 block of Coachella Avenue. Chief Estrada said they were able to contain the fire to two mobile homes. One was abandoned. The other one was inhabited The Chief said two individuals were displaced. He said one adult male was transported to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. There has been no speculation as to the cause of the fire. Friday's fire comes just one day after three mobile homes burned in the Sunbeam Lake RV Park. Five individuals were injured in that fire. A cause is still under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
Fentanyl & Heroin Seized

U. S. Border Patrol agents found nearly $190,000 worth of drugs hidden in a pick up truck. The truck approached the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City early Monday morning. The truck was referred to secondary inspection where a K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of approximately 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl and an additional 2.1 kilograms of heroin. The driver, a 53-year-old man, and a passenger, a 27-year-old woman, both Mexican nationals were arrested.
SALTON CITY, CA

