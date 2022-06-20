El Centro Graduate Receives Scholarship

The Imperial Irrigation District has awarded grants to several cities. The grants, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 each, are provided to help keep kids busy, cool and safe this summer. The grant funds will help the communities keep pools open and/or providing other safe water activities. The cities of Brawley, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland as well as the Calexico Unified School District, Niland Chamber of Commerce and Heber Public Utility District received the grants from the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Two other local entities are pending. The funding totals $41,000 and comes through the District's Water Safety Program.
