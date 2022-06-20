ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

David L. Stevens

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – David L. Stevens, 50, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born in 1972, in Oswego. Dave above all was a hard-working man and would help...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Rick J. Conroy

OSWEGO – Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dominic J. Clavelli

OSWEGO – Dominic J. Clavelli, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United States Korean War Veteran having retired from the Marine Corp. in 1990 after 24 years of service. During his service he was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Thomas Patrick Callen Jr.

OSWEGO – Thomas Patrick Callen Jr., 80, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday June 22, 2022 in Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Florence (Knopp) Callen Sr. He was a former employee of Dement’s Food, Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Linda Eagan: Proud Of Fulton Neighborhoods

As I drive through the city of Fulton, I, can’t help but smile and be so proud of who we are, what we have accomplished and what we are accomplishing!!!! The difference in the neighborhoods is so remarkable and even more important, I hear from residents daily as to how happy they are to be part of the Fulton Community.
FULTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Madison, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
City
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Jane Joice

FULTON – Mary Jane Joice, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home in the comfort of her favorite chair. Mrs. Joice was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Harriet (Allen) Sturgis. She has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Joice was past employed with...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Addison M. Stone

OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022. Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone. Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran. After serving, he worked on Electric Boat Nuclear Submarines in Groton, Connecticut. Addison worked for the Local 777 as a Pipefitter working on both Nine Mile I and II. He enjoyed pole vaulting, bowling, trout fishing, trips to the casino, and playing pool. He was a member of the American Legion Post 268.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Roy G. Miner

MARTVILLE, NY – Roy G. Miner, 65, of Martville, New York, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born on August 13, 1956, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Bernard and Theresa Rose Miner. Roy enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, quilting, sewing, mowing the lawn and was a great baker.
MARTVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
Person
Ryan
Person
Larry Carpenter
Person
Mark Foster
Oswego County Today

Oswego To Host First Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange Workshop, July 25 At Rice Creek Field Station

OSWEGO – New York Sea Grant (NYSG) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced the Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange (GLEEE) Workshops for teachers, environmental educators, and homeschoolers at sites in Oswego, Massena, Rochester, and Buffalo. NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi

OSWEGO – Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since. Mary graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Funeral Home
Oswego County Today

Morris M. Kingsley

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Morris M. “Pops” Kingsley, 82, of Fair Haven, New York, passed away on June 15, 2022. Born in Minetto, New York, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie (Wood) Kingsley. Morris was a laborer and a proud member of the Local 633 for more than 49 years. He received his Building Construction Degree at the Commercial Trades Institute.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Koda

OSWEGO – We’re not sure why he was abandoned on the side of the road in a cardboard box, but we know Koda is ready for a new life. He prefers a quiet home, and is OK with multiple other cats around. If you are interested in adopting,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 6/13/2022 – 6/19/2022

18:55:36 06/13/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM.
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Oswego County Today

Brian S. Hall

Brian S. Hall, 54, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Brian was born January 1, 1968 in Oswego to Francis and Betty Hall and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. He was the owner of Hypertech Fire Equipment for several years.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy