Neko Case with Bendigo Fletcher at The Waiting Room

This is the final story in a series, published in The Reader and on omahajobs.com, that spotlights the experiences of low-income, working families in Omaha. Leah Cates, who has written the "Omaha Jobs" columns since July 2021, is headed to graduate school, and Arjav Rawal is set to take the reins. But before she leaves, Leah is working on a deep dive into Nebraska's handling of public benefits for low-income families, which will round out the series. Keep an eye out for her story in July 2022.

