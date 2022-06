Editorial: California needs more housing and good jobs. There’s a bill to create both

AT $2.38 A GALLON. >> WE CHOSE $2.38 A GALLON BECAUSE THAT IS THE PRICE OF GAS TODAY THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN TOOK OFFICE RIGHT NOW, AS YOU SEE, THE PRICE OF GAS IS $5.09 A GALLON. SHELDON: THEY SAY CURRENT GAS PRICES ARE UNFAIR TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. >> RIGHT NOW AS YOU SEE THE PRICE OF GAS IS $5.09 A GALLON. AND WHAT IS HAPPENING IS AMERICANS ARE HAVING TO CHOOSE BETWEEN GAS AND FOOD OR GAS AND VACATION OR GAS AND DANCE LESSONS OR DRUM LESSONS, OR SOCCER, OR HOCKEY, FOR THEIR KIDS. AMERICANS SHOULD NOT HAVE TO BE MAKING THOSE CHOICES. SHELDON: SO HERE IS WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW, AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY WILL BE AT THIS BP GAS STATION FOR TWO HOURS, BEGINNING AT 11 A.M. THE GAS PRICE WILL BE SET AT $2.38 A GALLON FOR THE FIRST 150 VEHICLES. ONLY 87 OCTANE, NO RVS, NO GAS CANS. THIS WILL GO ON FOR TWO HOURS OR UNTIL 1500 GALLONS ARE USED UP. NOW REMEMBER, A NORMAL GAS PRICE IS $5.09 A GALLON. AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY WILL PAY THE DIFFERENCE TO THE GAS STATION WHEN THEY ARE DONE. THAT BILL WILL BE JUST OVER $4000. BUT THEY SAY THE REAL ISSUE IS THE MESSAGE THAT THEY ARE SENDING ABOUT INFLATION. >> WE WISH WE COULD DO THAT FOR EVERYBODY, BUT I’LL BE SEE THAT IS IMPOSSIBLE, SO THE BIGGER PICTURE IS TO DRAW ATTENTION TO INFLATION ENTIRE THOSE POLICIES TO GOVERNMENT THAT IS DRIVING UP INFLATION TO THE PEOPLE AND THEN IN EFFECT IMPACT CHANGE IN WASHIN.

LOWER BURRELL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO