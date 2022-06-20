ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners designate former All-Star reliever Sergio Romo for assignment

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOZuC_0gGVyG6w00
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Sergio Romo was DFA'd. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners announced four roster moves Monday, reinstating righty Ken Giles from the 60-day injured list and recalling infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Tacoma. In order to create roster space, right-hander Sergio Romo and lefty Roenis Elias were designated for assignment.

Romo, who signed to a one-year, $2M deal late in the offseason after it was learned that Casey Sadler required season-ending shoulder surgery, was sharp through his first month as a Mariner but has seen the wheels come off in dramatic fashion. The 39-year-old sidearmer yielded just one run through his first eight innings before the Orioles tattooed him for five runs in two-thirds of an inning back on June 1.

That marked the beginning of a monumental meltdown that has seen the three-time World Series champion and former All-Star serve up a dozen runs in his past 6 1/3 frames. Romo has allowed runs in five of his past nine appearances, giving up multiple runs in an outing four times during that calamitous stretch.

Given the extent of those struggles and the fact that he’s on a guaranteed salary (albeit a fairly modest one), Romo is quite likely to go unclaimed on waivers and become a free agent. Any team that wants to speculate on helping him right the ship would only owe him the prorated league minimum for any time spent in the majors at that point. Romo hasn’t experienced a velocity drop — he’s still sitting at 85.6 mph with his sinker and in the 77-78 range with his signature slider — and is still inducing chases off the plate at a huge 37.8% clip. Given that context and his broader track record, he ought to have another opportunity out there — particularly if he’s willing to take a minor league deal somewhere.

As for the 33-year-old Elias, he’s pitched far better with the Mariners in 2022, albeit in a smaller sample of 7 2/3 innings. During that time, the veteran lefty has fanned six of 33 opponents (18.2%) while walking three (9.1%) and inducing grounders at a robust 50% clip. That marks Elias’ first big league action since the 2019 season, as he was sidelined for much of the 2020-21 seasons due to arm injuries — culminating in Tommy John surgery last March.

Elias has been similarly solid in Triple-A this year, notching a 3.63 ERA with a 17.6% strikeout rate against a sharp 6.8% walk rate and a 44.6% grounder rate in 17 1/3 innings. It’s possible he’ll hold some appeal to bullpen-hungry clubs, particularly those in need of a lefty. In 395 2/3 innings at the MLB level, Elias has a 3.96 ERA — although that mark is at 3.30 dating back to a 2017 move to the bullpen.

Giles, 31, will be activated for his team debut. Signed to a two-year, $7M contract knowing he’d miss the first year of the deal recovering from 2020 Tommy John surgery, Giles brings a a triple-digit heater and 115 career saves to the Seattle bullpen. His minor league rehab assignment, however, was grisly. The former Phillies, Astros and Blue Jays closer logged 7 1/3 innings between High-A and Triple-A but was shellacked for 16 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits and eight walks in that time. Giles also served up four long balls in that stretch.

Some rust after a long layoff is to be expected, but those minor league struggles are nevertheless eye-opening. However, it’s worth noting that in addition to that 2020 Tommy John procedure, Giles suffered a strained tendon in his pitching hand back in spring training, which sent him back to the IL for the first two-plus months of the season.

At his best, Giles has shown the ability to be one of the game’s very best relievers. He tallied 53 innings of 1.87 ERA ball as recently as 2019 with Toronto, striking out 40% of his opponents along the way. In 351 career innings, Giles boasts a 2.74 ERA with a huge 33.3% strikeout rate against a better-than-average 7.7% walk rate. Time will tell which version of the righty the Mariners are getting, but if he’s back to form, Giles could either be a key bullpen piece down the stretch or, if the Mariners continue to struggle, an appealing trade chip in six weeks’ time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends Hector Neris, Dusty Baker

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that Astros reliever Héctor Neris has been suspended four games “for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place.” He was also fined an undisclosed amount. Neris is appealing the ban, reports Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He’ll remain on the active roster while the appeal runs its course.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels star Shohei Ohtani reportedly seeking record average annual salary

Back in January it was reported that the Angels and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani had yet to engage in long-term extension talks. In his latest piece, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Angels had “informal discussions” with Ohtani’s representatives late in spring training that may hint at what the hybrid player’s next contract looks like. Specifically, Ohtani’s camp indicated that any contract would have to award the reigning MVP a record average salary, currently held by Max Scherzer with an annual $43.3M salary courtesy of the Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Casey Sadler
Yardbarker

Mariners C Tom Murphy to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

SEATTLE — Tom Murphy is done for the season, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced on Thursday. The veteran catcher is set to undergo shoulder surgery. Placed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder on May 7, Murphy attempted to work his way back over the past few weeks. He began to take swings in the batting cage and even caught a bullpen session less than two weeks removed from his injury, leading the club to hope he would be able to return during its road trip to Boston from May 19-22.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres play the Phillies after Profar's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Phillies#Reliever#Triple A Tacoma#Orioles
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves release veteran reliever Nick Vincent

The Braves have released veteran righty Nick Vincent from their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The 35-year-old Vincent inked a minor league deal back on March 20. Long one of the game’s more underappreciated relievers, Vincent has pitched at least 12 1/3 innings in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson is quite literally the hottest player in baseball

The Braves are winners of 16 of their last 19 games, including a 14-game win streak. Coming off a season that ended with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy up, Atlanta started the year off sluggish. Almost every player had early-season struggles, then injuries hit — Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek being the most notable. However, the entire roster has turned it around, and nobody is a better example of that than Dansby Swanson.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres' Manny Machado diagnosed with ankle sprain

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Sunday's game after suffering an injury. In attempting to beat out a play at first, Machado landed awkwardly on the bag and immediately collapsed in pain, eventually requiring help to depart the field of play. Despite appearing to be quite a gruesome occurrence on video replays, the Padres announced that X-rays came back negative, announcing the injury as a left ankle sprain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Shogo Akiyama, Ian Krol opt out of minors deals with Padres

Outfielder Shogo Akiyama and relief pitcher Ian Krol have each triggered opt-out clauses in their minor-league contracts with the Padres, reports Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune (on Twitter). The players’ respective transactions logs at MLB.com indicate both have been released, suggesting the Friars declined to add either to their MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy