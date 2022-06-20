ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camilla picks Elizabeth I to join her at an evening book club

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIoFK_0gGVt4DA00

The Duchess of Cornwall said Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club, saying she would have “good one-liners”.

Literary campaigner Camilla’s other dream historical book club guests include “maybe Jane Austen” and a “couple of Bronte sisters”, she told people at a history festival on Monday.

Camilla was speaking after she introduced the first event of the Chalke Valley History Festival, in Broad Chalke, near Salisbury , Wiltshire.

Camilla, 74, ate an ice cream at the event, sold to her from a van which had Duchess of Swirl emblazoned on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SNc7_0gGVt4DA00

Asked who she would pick if she could summon any woman from history to join her at an evening book club, Camilla said: “I would suggest Elizabeth I because I thought she would be a very good reader, she would come out with some very good one-liners, also she was incredibly well-educated, she spoke five languages.”

Camilla opened the festival and introduced the Rediscovering Women in History event, a discussion between novelist Philippa Gregory and historian and author Alison Weir.

Camilla, who was wearing a green print dress by Fiona Clare, said it was a “huge pleasure” to be at the festival, adding: “Since 2012 you have more than surpassed your aim to ‘excite, enthral and entertain about the past’, and in doing so you have become the largest festival in the world dedicated solely to history.

“Not bad for an event whose original intention was rather more modest, to raise funds  for the local cricket club.”

She added: “I am biased, I know, but I think that in Wiltshire we are especially blessed with our history or perhaps I should say, we are fortunate to be surrounded by an abundance of ghosts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ufect_0gGVt4DA00

“As Philippa Gregory and Alison Weir could tell us, Jane Seymour was born not far from here, as were Sir Christopher Wren and Malmesbury barmaid Hannah Twynnoy, who has the dubious distinction of being the first person in Britain to be killed by a tiger, in 1703.

“To quote Alison, it is people who make history.”

Jane Seymour was King Henry VIII’s third wife, while Sir Christopher was the architect who designed St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Avid reader Camilla has championed literacy in the UK, visiting schools, libraries, workplace-reading schemes and prisons.

He patronages include the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and BookTrust.

During lockdown in 2020 she published a list of her nine favourite book recommendations over the Easter weekend, and shared five more.

In January 2021, The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room Instagram account was launched – a community space for book lovers to visit, featuring videos, photographs and commentary from some of Camilla’s recommended authors.

The festival will run from June 20-26.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot

Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings. Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Wren
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Philippa Gregory
Person
St Paul
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry will need to return to royal family to take ‘pressure’ off Kate and William, expert says

Prince Harry may need to “return to the royal family” to “take pressure” off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a royal expert has claimed.Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, said the current form of the monarchy is “looking a bit skeletal” as it wasn’t meant to “lose Andrew and Harry”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US to pursue other projects.They briefly returned to the UK last weekend with their children, Archie, three,...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward. Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Delays Memoir To Include Private Conversations From Platinum Jubilee, Royal Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Claims

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already confirmed their attendance. However, the upcoming reunion might be one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex pushed back his upcoming memoir, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry's Delayed Memoir May Have Something To...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

712K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy