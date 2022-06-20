ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory minister heard of alleged plan to appoint Carrie Johnson to government job in 2018

By Jon Stone
The Independent
 4 days ago

Claims that Boris Johnson wanted to appoint his lover to a government job were heard ministers as far back as 2018, a diary entry suggests.

A story published in the Times newspaper over the weekend claimed Carrie Johnson , then Carrie Symonds, was set to be made a special advisor at the foreign office on a six-figure salary.

But despite publishing the story in its print edition the newspaper removed it from its subsequent digital edition and did not publish it on its website. The newspaper is yet to comment on the move.

Downing Street has confirmed that it played a part in having the story pulled.

A spokesperson for Carrie Johnson has categorically denied the claims, while a No 10 source has described it as a “grubby, discredited story”.

But it is not the first time the allegations have appeared. The story appeared in a critical biography of Carrie Johnson by the Conservative donor and peer Lord Ashcroft.

The claim was also mentioned in a diary kept by Alan Duncan , who was at the time a minister of state at the foreign office.

In his published diaries he noted on Sunday 22nd April 2018: “Apparently Carrie Symonds, head of press in Conservative HQ, is due to become a SPAD in the FCO. It’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

The original story published by the Times claimed that the idea fell apart when Mr Johnson's closest advisers learned of the idea to hire Ms Symonds.

At the time Mr Johnson was married to Marina Wheeler, a barrister.

If it existed, the alleged plan never came to fruition and Mr Duncan, who has now retired, did not mention it again.

Ms Johnson was previously known as Carrie Symonds before marrying the prime minister. She worked at Conservative head office.

The Independent

Rwanda making preparations to take children removed from UK under asylum plan

Rwanda is making preparations to house child asylum seekers removed from the UK on a one-way ticket under Boris Johnson’s widely-criticised policy.The Hope Hostel in the capital of Kigali is constructing a five-a-side football pitch, a basketball court and is considering purchasing outside toys for minors, it emerged on Friday.Downing Street said no unaccompanied children would be sent to the Rwandan capital 4,000 miles away and insisted it was right to “prepare for all eventualities”.Hostel manager Elisee Kalyango confirmed they were taking steps to prepare for children coming under the policy, adding: “We are ready to handle people from any...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Blow for Johnson as Commonwealth leaders reject bid to oust Baroness Scotland

Boris Johnson has been dealt a fresh blow after Commonwealth leaders rejected his bid to oust secretary-general Baroness Scotland.The Prime Minister had backed Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to replace the Labour peer in the role as the public face of the 54-nation body.But allies rejected Mr Johnson’s move and re-elected Baroness Scotland for a second term during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday.UK officials, who had been privately critical of Baroness Scotland, had been confident Ms Johnson Smith would succeed.Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey! As I said to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights

Protests have taken place in the UK as a “devastating” decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States received widespread condemnation.The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a “big step backwards”, and hundreds took to the streets of London and Edinburgh to demonstrate against the decision.At a protest outside the United States embassy in Vauxhall,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Top January 6 committee lawyer John Wood leaving post amid calls for him to mount Senate bid

John Wood, the House January 6 committee lawyer who led questioning of retired judge Michael Luttig during the panel’s hearing on former president Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against his own Vice President, is reportedly leaving his post at the end of the week.According to CNN, Mr Wood confirmed his departure but did not elaborate on the reason for it. Mr Wood is both the panel’s senior investigative counsel and counsel to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, the select committee’s vice chair. His unexpected departure comes as the panel prepares to hold its fifth hearing on Thursday to examine how Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Duncan
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Marina Wheeler
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Woman, 66, told she ‘doesn’t qualify’ for state pension due to National Insurance loophole

People approaching retirement age are being urged to check whether they are entitled to a state pension after a 66-year-old woman was told she “doesn’t qualify”.The mother of five reached retirement age only to receive a letter informing her she was not entitled to the benefit.Her son took to Reddit to explain his mother had missed out on National Insurance (NI) credits while raising her five children.People in Britain need to have at least 10 qualifying years on their NI record to receive a proportion of state pension and 35 years to claim the full amount.The Express reported that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘One of the darkest days for women’s rights’ – Nicola Sturgeon on Roe v Wade

The First Minister of Scotland said the overturning of legal protections for abortion in the US marks “one of the darkest days for women’s rights.”Nicola Sturgeon’s comments come after news broke on Friday about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, upending federal reproductive protections set nearly 50 years ago in the landmark Roe v Wade case.Commenting on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime.One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime. Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protesters gather outside US embassy after abortion ruling

More than 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the United States embassy in London to protest against the decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion.The US Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.Judith Orr, vice chair of campaign group Abortion Rights, which claims to have organised the demonstration, said protesters were “full of rage and anger” about the decision and warned the consequences would be “dire”.She...
PROTESTS
