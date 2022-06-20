ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Marlins stymie Flamingos, Tobs record no-hitter

By Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs
 4 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — A dominant pitching performance from seven different Marlins pitchers keyed a 4-1 win for Morehead City over the visiting Florence Flamingos on Sunday.

Florence started the scoring in the top of the fourth when they plated a run despite hitting into a double play but would not score again. Morehead City answered right back with a three-run fourth inning, a costly two-out error by Flamingos pitcher Myles Brown allowed two Marlins to score. The Fish tacked on another when Mason Maners laced an RBI single.

The final five innings were all about the Marlins’ pitching staff which used six different relievers to piece together the gem. Relievers Logan Garza and Reece Wissinger who pitched the seventh and eighth innings respectively combined for five strikeouts.

Matt Hickey came on to pick up his third save of the season with a three-run lead thanks to Colton Becker’s sacrifice fly the previous half-inning. Hickey had no trouble shutting the door striking out the side in the process.

The Marlins staff held Florence to three hits and struck out fourteen Flamingos in the victory.

Morehead City will return to play Tuesday when they travel to face the Peninsula Pilots.

Wilson 3, High Point-Thomasville 0

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs defeated the High Point-Thomasville Locos by a final score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Tobs pitching combined to throw a no-hitter in the second consecutive season. Chase Barley, Cade Anderson and Drew Scherbenske combined for nine strikeouts.

Jake Lysaght got the Tobs on the board in the third inning With two outs, Lysaght was able to drive a ball into the center-field gap and score Jacob McCaskey and Blake Evans.

Wilson would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as McCaskey would pick up an RBI of his own, plating Matt Schark.

The Tobs will try to keep their momentum going as they return to CPL action again on Monday as they travel to Holly Springs to face off with the Salamanders. It will be the final time this half that the Salamanders and Tobs play each other. Wilson currently leads the season series 2-1.

More
Related
Morehead City, NC
