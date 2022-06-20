ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Law1v_0gGVnOQL00
South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Alligator kills person in SC retention pond, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police are investigating after an alligator killed a person Friday in a retention pond in a community near Myrtle Beach. Fire officials, police and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded around 11:45 a.m. to a call for a water rescue in the area of Excalaber Court, according to the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Person killed in South Carolina alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police have 1 in custody following incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody after being on a scene for hours following a “disturbance” when officers were checking a property. Traffic was blocked on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North, as of about 2:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The person was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Missing Horry County Woman Found

Horry County Police Officers have located a woman that had been missing for nearly two weeks. 33 year old Charli Murphy has been found. as of right now, the Horry County Police Department has not released details on her discovery.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compactor#Shoplifting#Detention Center#Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Traffic Stop Results in Firearms, Drugs Arrest

Lake City, S.C. – A traffic stop for a suspended out-of-state tag on June 19 resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Telefero Jones for possession of multiple firearms, more than 200 grams of marijuana, additional drug paraphernalia, and more. Jones, a 26-year-old Black male from Lynchburg, S.C., is detained at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Effingham on multiple surety bonds totaling $15,000. He faces six charges, including: •The unlawful carrying of a pistol •Possession of a stolen pistol •Drug possession with the intent to distribute •The unlawful storage or transportation of liquor •The unlawful transportation of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle •Possession and unlawful storage of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.
LAKE CITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
EFFINGHAM, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Hotels and Motels to Avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She hails from South Carolina. Have you been searching for an affordable hotel or motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? You're not alone. The price of lodging in Myrtle Beach can be unbelievable, especially in the summertime. That can lead you to look for the best deals possible. However, as a Myrtle Beach local, I can honestly tell that you get what you pay for.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy