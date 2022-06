Private Services for Charles Leon Harwell, 69 of Howe, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation he direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma. He was born on December 13, 1952 in Pasadena, Texas to Ida Mildred (Bell) Harwell and Warner Wesley Harwell and passed away on June 16, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Joy Harwell; brothers, Glen Wesley Harwell, William Edmond Harwell, and his parents, Warner and Ida Harwell. Charles was a proud Army Veteran Medic serving in Vietnam.

