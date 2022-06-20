ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why And How We Celebrate Juneteenth, a New National Holiday

By Tony Williams
Cover picture for the articleYes, Juneteenth (short for June 19) has only been a national holiday since President Biden signed the holiday into law last year when he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. It marks the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added in 1983. This year, the...

WEKU

What's open and closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the country's second day of independence, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day when over a...
Stateline

Juneteenth Is Not a Legal Holiday in Most States

A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, most states have yet to enact Juneteenth legal holidays. When President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law June 17, 2021, only a handful of states had Juneteenth holidays with paid time off for state employees: Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Daily Mail

Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
Mashed

Why You Should Eat 'Prosperity Meals' To Celebrate Juneteenth

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Although this is technically the newest American holiday, it's strongly tied to the past and "marks a day on June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Union soldiers that they were free" (via Serious Eats). The holiday is now celebrated across the U.S., and the ways of celebrating it are different from one region to another, although all these festivities have a few things in common — street fairs, parades, and spectacular, glorious food such as barbecue, among many others.
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
24/7 Wall St.

The Origins of Juneteenth and Every Other American Federal Holiday

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays. The goal was to give workers several three-day weekends throughout the year so families can spend more time together. The U.S. government recognizes a total of 12 federal holidays – 11 observed annually and Inauguration Day observed every four […]
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
Mic

The unrealized power of Juneteenth

When Walmart released its Juneteenth ice cream, the outrage was immediate. Not only was it the exact same flavor combo as Black woman-owned Creamalicious's red velvet and cheesecake ice cream, but it also represented the bald commodification of the holiday's spirit. Walmart eventually issued an apology and removed the product from its shelves.
TODAY.com

What is Juneteenth? The history and meaning behind the holiday

Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday is officially recognized in 48 states and last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. The holiday observes the day...
Cheddar News

Juneteenth Celebration Observed as a Federal Holiday

Today the U.S. is commemorating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for only the second time since President Biden signed it into law in June of 2021. Stock markets, banks, and schools are closed in observance of the holiday that remembers the last slaves held in the Confederacy to receive the notification of their freedom in Texas on June 19, 1865.
NPR

Poet Amanda Gorman celebrates the gift of Blackness for Juneteenth

On Sunday for only the second year, the U.S. as a nation celebrates the effective end of chattel slavery following the Civil War. Juneteenth is the country's newest federal holiday. But what lies beneath this day of celebration, reflection and resilience? Poet Amanda Gorman explores that in her poems, highlighting the lived experience of African Americans. And she joins me now. Welcome, Amanda.
