Expect the prospect of energy shortages in Illinois and warnings of rolling blackouts to continue beyond just this summer. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, continues to have declarations for the entire multi-state energy grid including a hot weather alert and a capacity advisory. High heat and high energy demand has the grid oversight organization closely monitoring capacity as the state looks to shut down coal fired power plants by 2045, though some are closing much sooner.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO