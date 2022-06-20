ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

An armed Eric Greitens goes "RINO hunting" in new campaign ad

By Jane Mather Glass
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hiwF_0gGVlVQc00

Former Missouri Governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens released a campaign ad Monday that many people say is a call to incite violence.

In the ad, a gun-wielding Greitens goes "RINO hunting." RINO, which stands for Republicans In Name Only, refers to more moderate conservatives who don't support Donald Trump. Many people responded to the ad, which he posted on Twitter, saying it was threatening and violent.

In his tweet, he wrote, "We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left." The ad shows an armed Greitens with a camoflauged swat team breaking into a home, as Greitens calls on viewers to get a RINO hunting permit with no bagging or tagging limits.

The politician is facing backlash from other state officials and political scientists. Dr. David Romano, chair of Political Science at Missouri State University, said media like this can incite lone wolf attacks.

"It strikes me as the height of irresponsibility," he told KMOX's Megan Lynch. "It socializes people into a mindset that makes them amenable to recruitment into extremist organizations, which I think this could do."

Romano added that, while he's seen other campaign ads that appear to glorify armed citizens, this is "a step above" because it tries to identify "traitors."

An account that is unaffiliated with the Greitens campaign -- and now deleted -- shared the video and tagged republicans like Caleb Rowden (R-Boone) and Vice President Mike Pence, and said "We've got our permits and we're coming for you."

Facebook later removed the video “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter left the video up saying it was "in the public's interest" for it to remain accessible, but included a disclaimer saying it violated rules about abusive behavior.

Greitens resigned from his position as governor in 2018 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and blackmailing her. Recently, his ex-wife Sheena Chestnut Greitens accused him of abuse of both her and their sons. She alleges that he hid a gun in their house, threatened to kill himself if she didn't publicly support him, and was physically abusive to their children, saying one of them came home from a weekend with him with bruises on his face.

Greitens faces challengers like Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Senate race. At least eight polls from the last eight months show Greitens taking the lead.

Rep. Hartzler responded to Greitens' ad, saying, "Eric Greitens is an abuser, a blackmailer, and less than ten years ago — a Democrat. There is no basement too low for him to cover up his past Obama support and blindfold Missourians into believing he represents their values. To be clear: The only RINO featured in Eric Greitens’ web video is himself.”

Greitens did not immediately respond to KMOX's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

They’re “trying to make me look stupid”: Georgia GOPer won’t concede, cries fraud after winning 3.4%

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Georgia's 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary, one of the candidates was even more extreme than former Sen. David Perdue: Christian nationalist and far-right conspiracy theorist Kandiss Taylor, whose campaign theme was "Jesus, guns and babies." Taylor campaigned on ridding Georgia's government of Satanic influence, winning only 3.4 percent of the vote when the primary was held on May 24. But Taylor, in true MAGA fashion, is claiming that the election results are false — and in order to prove it, she is asking Georgia residents to sign notarized affidavits saying that they voted for her.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#U S Senate#Republicans#Political Science#Missouri State University
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy