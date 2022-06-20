Claypool believes he is a top 3 receiver in NFL

Going into his third season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is very confident on the upcoming season.

Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones and Shady McCoy, Claypool said he believes he is one of the best in the NFL, or at least has the potential.

Claypool believes as a football player he was better last season compared to his rookie year, even with seven fewer touchdowns.

I’m going to say my second year, I was a better football player than I was my first year, the plays just didn’t’ work out, some of the plays didn’t go my way, I didn’t make some plays I needed to make,” said Claypool.

But Claypool says he now understand the game better and understands more when it comes to being on the field.

“I’m not normal,” said Claypool. “I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

Claypool says he knows if he puts the work in, he’ll prove he’s one of the best.

What kind of season does Claypool expect? 1,300 yards with 10+ touchdowns.

As for team wins, Claypool sees the Steelers winning 13 games.