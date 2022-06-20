ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VF56_0gGVl32l00

( WJW ) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make-a-Wish and WWE .

9 pups rescued from 90° heat in abandoned garage

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about how much it meant to the children who were able to spend time with him during their final days.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

15-year-old wanted for armed robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg teen is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said Demetrius Cormier, 15, robbed a person on April 22, 2022. Anyone with information on Cormier’s whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after infant found dead at Clinton hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found. Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with […]
CLINTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
WJTV 12

Homeowners shocked after 200 teens burglarize $8 million home, throw a party

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies continue to look for hundreds of teenagers who threw a party in an $8 million home this weekend.  But none of the teenagers lived in the home. 250 teens broke in and burglarized the five-bedroom, eight-bath home.  Homeowners said the hundreds of teens stole thousands of dollars […]
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman appeared in court on Monday, June 20 on charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime. Police said Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38, was arrested in connection to a theft that happened at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Iowa Boulevard on May 27, 2022. Shannon-Ross’s bond was set at $5,000.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Celebrity#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Deputies search for missing Natchez woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom. They believe her hair and arms are wrapped for religious reasons. Deputies believe she […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kids cool off at Hattiesburg splash pad

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The summer has been hot, and everyone is figuring out their own way to handle it. As a way to provide a little fun for Hattiesburg’s youth, the Hattiesburg Police Department has been transforming parking lots into water play spots across the city. One child compared the splash pad to snow. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man charged with “forcible” rape

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who is a former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player, was charged in connection to a “forcible” rape. The Laurel Leader Call reported Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape by the Laurel Police Department. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said few details would be released about the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling

(The Hill) – The Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a handgun carry permit, marking the justices’ first major opinion on Second Amendment rights in more than a decade. The decision to invalidate New York’s law throws into question the legality of similar restrictions in more […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of an insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail. William Joel Dixon, 28, died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy