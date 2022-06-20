Police release photo of pair wanted in West Garfield Park murder

Chicago police have shared a photo of two men wanted for a murder last month in West Garfield Park.

They are wanted in the fatal shooting of Devante Smith on May 22, Chicago police said.

Smith, 27, was shot several times on a sidewalk that afternoon in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue. He died a week later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A day before he was shot, a 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting on the same block.

The two suspects are between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com .

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram