ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police release photo of pair wanted in West Garfield Park murder

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5fYK_0gGVkpvF00

Chicago police have shared a photo of two men wanted for a murder last month in West Garfield Park.

They are wanted in the fatal shooting of Devante Smith on May 22, Chicago police said.

Smith, 27, was shot several times on a sidewalk that afternoon in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue. He died a week later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A day before he was shot, a 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting on the same block.

The two suspects are between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com .

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side, and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, near the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at the Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.This comes only two nights after a man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train at 47th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-month-old girl was shot in the head Friday evening in South Shore and later died.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at 71st Street and Luella Avenue.The child was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department. Police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the hospital.Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Chicago Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#West Garfield Park#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and killed Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing outside around 1:45 a.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and started shooting at him in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said. The boy was shot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and chaining woman in abandoned home

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was taken into custody a month after a woman was found chained up inside an abandoned home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department announced Joel Cammon was located and arrested June 21 by members of the department as well as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy