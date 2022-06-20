ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Dipsy Desserts: Custom Ice Cream

By Rachel Pierson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xB22_0gGVknP100

ELMHURST (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Meghan Swint and her husband, Jim, always wanted to go into business together.

They say inspiration hit one summer when they attended several weddings.

"We noticed there were no fun desserts and also there was no ice cream!" said Meghan.

After a bit of brainstorming, the duo came up with a concept in 2017 for a small catering cart, called Dipsy Desserts .

"It was about customization on the go," said Jim. "Everybody gets their own custom dessert."

"You would walk up to our ice cream cart, you would get to pick your ice cream flavor first, then, we would dip that bar in chocolate and you get to pick what toppings you want on it, so it would be your own unique treat," added Meghan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHcLG_0gGVknP100
Photo credit Dipsy Desserts

Turns out the Swints aren't the only ones with a sweet tooth.

With business booming they decided to expand and set up shop in west suburban Elmhurst.

"We thought it would be a great concept to have people make their own ice cream," said Jim.

"We have 18 little ice cream stations," added Meghan. "You would walk in and pick your ice cream base. We offer vanilla, chocolate, birthday cake, and then we also have a dairy-free vanilla that's a coconut base."

Pour it into the machine and watch it whirl and swirl, then it's all about toppings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgIKG_0gGVknP100
Photo credit Dipsy Desserts

"The most popular are Oreos, M&Ms, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and stuff with bright colors."

And of course, plenty of sprinkles.

From small batch bars to custom ice cream creations, Meghan and Jim say their treats are truly unique.

"What's more unique than coming in and creating your own ice cream flavor and then decorating your point to bring it home with you?" Meghan asks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTgoL_0gGVknP100
Photo credit Dipsy Desserts

