MUNCIE, Ind.—Everything starts somewhere. For the White River, it’s in a farmer’s field in Randolph County just south of Winchester. The river winds its way through farms, woodlands, industrial sites, small towns, and even big cities, eventually feeding into other rivers that take the waters to the Mississippi River. This long journey is amazing in itself, but the story of how the White River got to where it is today—how it journeyed from being a once industrially polluted, sewage-filled river to a freshwater habitat and recreation site—is even more remarkable.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO