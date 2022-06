WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is two years into its latest revision of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan. “The park is well-used now, as I think most people know,” said John Polman with the DNR’s planning division. “But we are looking for ways to help make it more of a community asset. We need public feedback on how best to do that.”

