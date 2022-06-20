ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns open Las Vegas Summer League play July 8 against Los Angeles Lakers

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
The Phoenix Suns will open their Las Vegas Summer League schedule on July 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack Center.

They are scheduled to play four games and there will be a championship game on July 17 at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Suns will play the Wizards on July 10 at Thomas & Mack Center, the Mavericks on July 12 at Cox Pavilion, and the Kings on July 15 at Cox Pavilion.

The Vegas Summer League play begins July 7.

The Suns currently do not have a draft pick heading into Thursday's NBA Draft.

Iffe Lundberg plans to play for the Suns in the Summer League .

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns open Las Vegas Summer League play July 8 against Los Angeles Lakers

