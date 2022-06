The bridge from a two-year degree to a four-year degree is now easier to cross. A recent state legislative proviso now guarantees that those who complete an associate of arts (A.A.) or associate of science (A.S.) degree at a public South Carolina technical college can transfer a minimum of 60 credit hours and junior class status to a public four-year school. This means students will have an easier path to finishing a four-year degree.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO