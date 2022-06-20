ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Generation Z Considers 'Wealthy'

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NB48Q_0gGVcAt800

Ask a U.S. adult if they’ll ever be rich, and you get some conflicting responses, depending on the age demographic.

A case in point.

A new study by Magnify Money, shows that 44% Americans believe they’ll be wealthy one day. Yet that number jumps with Generation Z (basically, America’s youngest adult demographic, born between 1997 and 2012) with 72% of this population believe they’ll hit the wealth jackpot one day, making them the most financially optimistic generation.

As Magnify Money points out, older consumers are more pessimistic. Only 36% of Gen Xers (ages 42 to 56) and 19% of baby boomers (ages 57 to 76) believe they’ll be wealthy one day. Gender-wise, men (55%) are also more inclined to believe they’ll be richer than women (34%).

There’s more. While the future’s looks bright to younger Americans, U.S. adults as a rule have a long way to go to reach genuine wealth.

“Despite the percentage of Americans who believe they’ll be rich one day, 88% say they aren’t wealthy right now,” the study noted. “Still, the most financially optimistic groups are also the most likely to believe they’re already rich: Gen Zers (18%) and men (16%) are more likely to already consider themselves wealthy, compared with Gen Xers (9%) and women (9%).”

Unsurprisingly, the covid-19 pandemic has impacted how Americans view their financial situations, in a decidedly downbeat way.

More than half (51%) of Americans in 2019 said they’d be rich one day — seven percentage points higher than today. “Millennials (ages 26 to 41), once the most financially optimistic generation, saw their expectations drop the most: 66% thought they’d be rich in 2019, but just 59% do now,” the study concluded.

What Does 'Wealthy' Mean Today?

While “wealthy” is a subjective term, most consumers agree it comes down to the ability to live comfortably without concern for finances. For example, in the Magnify Money study, just 23% think wealthiness means being a millionaire.

Additionally, 30% of study respondents say that debt should be restricted to mortgages and 27% say home ownerships is the best wealth-building strategy.

Past that, defining wealth becomes more difficult.

Technically, there’s a decent case to be made that the development of valuable economic resources is the foundational aspect of real wealth.

“These resources may be measured either in terms of the items themselves or in terms of their monetary value, which is the definition of wealth,” said Johnathon Merry, founder at Moneytransfers.com.

The most common way to measure wealth is by a person's "net worth," Merry noted.

“One’s net worth can be calculated by first figuring out the total market value of all of a person's tangible and intangible assets, then subtracting the total amount owed on all of those assets,” he said.

Other financial experts have their own definition.

“Typically, wealth includes a person's or a family material possessions as well as the companies that are being built by such individuals,” said Alina Trigub, strategic real estate advisor at Real Estate Bees, in New York, N.Y. “Yet nowadays, especially considering an increasingly high inflation, being millionaire may not automatically qualify you for being wealthy and vice versa. You need to own a lot more, ideally investments that promise to multiply in value significantly down the road”

One thing's for sure, the biggest component to real wealth creation is having money work for you while you're asleep.

“In other words, whatever you make while you're not asleep needs to be passively invested in assets that would work for you on its own (without your direct involvement),” Trigub said. “That way, your wealth is retained and multiplied in a tax efficient way.”

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are having the hardest time paying off their cars, and it speaks to their economic pain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With record inflation hiking up prices for everything from groceries to rent, and economists and industry leaders speculating about a recession on the horizon—or maybe already here, according to Cardi B—it’s a hard time for young Americans in this economy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Mortgage#Millennials#Magnify Money#Americans
Motley Fool

Only 31% of U.S. Adults Are Confident Their Retirement Savings Will Last

Your goal should be to build a nest egg that sustains you throughout retirement. Most Americans aren't confident they won't deplete their nest eggs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy