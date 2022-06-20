ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Juneteenth celebrations take place at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtdQL_0gGVb4iE00

Juneteenth celebrations take place at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, Field M 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "It's all about family this year for youth and young adults."

That's the president and director talking about the meaning behind this years Juneteenth event at the National A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

On Monday, it hosted its 10th annual Juneteenth community celebration. All the festivities got started Monday morning with a parade and walk.

There was even a community festival on museum grounds. And for the first time, it hosted a Juneteenth youth basketball tournament championship.

The Field Museum is celebrating Juneteenth with a series of events and free admission for Illinois residents.

The day includes highlighting the connections between the 1893 World's Fair and historical figures like Ida B. Wells and George Washington Carver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents near Douglass Park frustrated music festivals block their access

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Festival frustration.Musicians and big crowds taking over the same park, over and over. Now, residents said it's ruining their summer. People living near one of Chicago's oldest parks said they are upset they can't enjoy it this summer. That's because the Chicago Park District keeps renting out the public space for music festivals.When the festivals setup in Douglass Park, a good portion of the park gets blocked off. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from the West Side with what residents want.As Anton Adkins stands on his front porch, he's not happy with what keeps popping up across the street....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana World War II vet is Grand Marshal for Independence Day parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a 100-year-old man from northwest Indiana who served his country in World War II.Now, the town of Griffith wants him to help his neighbors once again, this time with a very special role in their upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports on his preparations for a very big day.Wes Schafer is picking out his 4th of July outfit with the help of his son Terry. But this won't be your average Independence Day for Wes. The World War II veteran has accepted a special role this year. "I just sit here and wait...
GRIFFITH, IN
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown: Homewood, June 30

Home Sweet Homewood. WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Homewood on Thursday, June 30. One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. The first Europeans came to the area in the 1830s along the Vincennes Trace, a buffalo migration route later traveled by Native Americans and traders. Dixie Highway, the first national road linking northern states to southern states, runs through Homewood’s historic downtown and follows the Vincennes Trail.
HOMEWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Philip Randolph#The Field Museum#Pullman Porter#Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Cbs
Chicago Defender

The Dusable Museum Announces New Name

After more than 60 years, the nation’s first independent museum of Black history today unveiled a new name and new visual identity: The DuSable Museum of African American History is entering a new era as The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The new name reaffirms the historic organization’s commitment to educating all people about Black history, culture and experience, and to recognize the global connections and cultures of Black people across the diaspora.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it. (CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.
thewestsidegazette.com

Roscoe Conkling Giles (1890-1970)

Roscoe Conkling Giles was the first African American to earn a medical degree from Cornell University, and later went on to be the first African American to become certified by the American Board of Surgery. Roscoe Conkling Giles was born on May 6, 1890, in Albany, New York to Reverend...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Chicago area pools participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is happening Thursday all over the globe.Beat the heat and head to a participating pool. Everyone will participate in the same lesson, to raise awareness about drowning and the need to teach every child and adult to swim. Some Chicago area pools are participating. Check to see if your local pool is taking part in the global event. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black-owned and operated craft coffee shop works to expand, and to inspire entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overflow Coffee is one of the only Black-owned and operated craft coffee shops in the city – and as it works to expand, its founder also wants to pay their success forward. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday, the coffee shop wants to support Black, Latinx, and women entrepreneurs get their own start. Ask entrepreneur Brian Jenkins, founder and president of Entrenuity, what fills his cup. He will tell you it's faith, family, and fueling the next generation of Chicago entrepreneurs. "For me, it's just a sense of responsibility to serve," Jenkins said. Entrenuity is headquartered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS celebrates its 25th anniversary with 'Day of Giving' raising funds for the no-kill shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, PAWS Chicago, the no-kill animal shelter, is holding its first-ever "Day of Giving."In honor of its 25th anniversary, the shelter is hoping all pet-loving Chicagoans will make a promise to homeless pets and save more lives.It's called PAWS Chicago Giving Day. You can pledge promises and donations to abandoned dogs and cats using the #PAWSGivingDay and tagging @PAWSChicago on social media in a citywide campaign to raise awareness and funds.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District, residents will meet to discuss pool repairs at Orr Academic High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the recent temps bringing extreme heat, residents in West Humboldt Park want repair work at the Orr Academy High School pool to get done sooner.The neighbors want their kids to have access to a public pool near where they live -- like the one at Union Park.A meeting will be held Thursday with the Chicago Park District about the repairs.Community organizer Corey Braddock says having the Orr pool open soon will serve as a "safe haven" for kids.The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Garfield Park's Golden Dome.  
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

“This is Gary” ﻿Transformational Events Kick off today, June 22nd! Community Invited to Get Involved!

“This is Gary,” a series of events designed to honor and raise awareness of the city’s greatness while continuing the process to transform its narrative, officially kicks off Wednesday, June 22nd! Collectively, these activities will capture the energy that will usher Gary into its new season. The events are scheduled to take place at various venues throughout the city from June 22 – 26, 2022. Tickets are still available.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago company using fungi from Yellowstone to grow vegan protein products

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Yellowstone National Park is slowly re-opening after damaging floods last week, and a Chicago company is closely monitoring the situation from 1,300 miles away.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares the key role the park played in the growing business.On the site of an old hog processing facility at Pershing Road and Halsted Street, you'll find production of new kind of protein called Fy.It might not look very appetizing while its being grown, but breakfast patties made of Fy are starting to grow in popularity especially in the vegan world."We don't need pesticide. We don't need insecticide. We don't...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Chicago swelters in the heat, city pools remain closed because of lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago swelters in the heat, public pools will remain closed.As the temperatures approach 100 degrees this week, Chicago public pools are closed and will remain that way for at least two more weeks.Despite the pool closures, there are enough lifeguards at the city beaches to remain open. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reported live on the first day of summer from Ravenswood, where pools are empty. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the head of the parks department to find out what's going. She reports from Roscoe Village with their plans to push forward. The sign says it all:  No lifeguard....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Morgan Park, Beverly celebrate Juneteenth, now an official municipal holiday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy