Juneteenth celebrations take place at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "It's all about family this year for youth and young adults."

That's the president and director talking about the meaning behind this years Juneteenth event at the National A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

On Monday, it hosted its 10th annual Juneteenth community celebration. All the festivities got started Monday morning with a parade and walk.

There was even a community festival on museum grounds. And for the first time, it hosted a Juneteenth youth basketball tournament championship.

The Field Museum is celebrating Juneteenth with a series of events and free admission for Illinois residents.

The day includes highlighting the connections between the 1893 World's Fair and historical figures like Ida B. Wells and George Washington Carver.