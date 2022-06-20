ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

How to protect your pets during Fourth of July fireworks

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22miAs_0gGVXpjw00

Every year, dogs and cats flee with fear from the sound of fireworks.

According to PetAmberAlert.com, a lost pet finder that uses phone and fax broadcasts to help lost pets find their way back home, animal control officials across the nation report a 30-60% increase in lost pets each year between those dates.

Before the fireworks:

Make sure your pet’s collar has the most up-to-date contact information on your pet. If your dog has a microchip, make sure that it is registered.

Consider taking your dog on a long walk or have a vigorous play session just before fireworks are to begin.

When the fireworks begin:

  • Keep your pet indoors, preferably in the quietest room in your house
  • Play soothing music or turn on the TV to provide distraction
  • Consider an anxiety vest for your pet or, if you don’t have one, try a tight-fitting T-shirt.
  • Some pets like being in a secure crate in a darkened room to help them stay calm.
  • Do not leave your pet outside.
  • Even if your pet hasn’t had a negative reaction in the past to fireworks, don’t assume they won’t react — some pets become more sensitive to loud noises as they age.
  • Comforting a dog during the event may reinforce behavior, consider distracting with play or brushing your pet.

After the fireworks are over:

According to PetAmberAlert.com, July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters. If your pet is lost, check in person at local shelters and check back frequently as it can take time before a pet is brought to a shelter.

Remember that fireworks contain several types of chemicals and heavy metals. Make sure you thoroughly clean up the area where fireworks were used before letting your pet outside.

To store information about your pet should you need to set up posters or communicate that your pet is lost, download the ASPCA’s mobile app. The app also helps pet owners in times of natural disasters.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Pet Owners#Smartphone App#Anxiety#Pets#Petamberalert Com
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy