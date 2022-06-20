Herb Lash, 97 of Auburn, Nebraska

(Shenandoah) -- Will corn in KMAland be "knee-high by the 4th of July?" It depends on what part of the region you're talking about. That's according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. Naig has been traveling around the state the past two weeks--including a stop in Shenandoah Thursday--talking with area farmers and checking on the growing season's progress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Naig says crop conditions across the state are a mixed bag. While crops look good in some parts of the state, he says other areas are struggling.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO