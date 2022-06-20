Herb Lash, 97 of Auburn, Nebraska

(Shenandoah) -- Iowa's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate is trying to make inroads into southwest Iowa this weekend. Retired Vice Admiral Mike Franken makes a series of campaign stops in southwest Iowa. In addition to Friday's appearance in Council Bluffs, Franken stops by the Red Oak Public Library Saturday from 1-to-2 p.m., and the Shenandoah Public Library from 4:30-to-6 p.m. Franken defeated two other opponents in this month's Democratic primary, and now faces Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in the November general elections. Franken tells KMA News the southwest Iowa swing is "due diligence" for his campaign.
