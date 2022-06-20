ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NE

Herb Lash, 97 of Auburn, Nebraska

kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Visitation Location:Hemmingsen's Funeral Home 801 “S” Street Auburn, Nebraska 68305. 9:00 a.m....

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands legacy recruit, Elkhorn South edge Noonan

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Maverick Noonan on Friday evening. The Elkhorn South defensive lineman is the son of a former Husker Danny Noonan and is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Noonan is...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Bennington libero Mauch pledges to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Bennington libero Olivia Mauch announced a commitment to Nebraska volleyball recently. The 2024 prospect joins No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce of Lenexa, Kansas in the class. Mauch is the No. 48 overall recruit in the class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The 5-foot-6 standout is ranked No. 3 at...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Clayton Grashorn, 48, College Springs, Iowa

Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the family. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Burial at a later date. Notes:. Clayton passed away unexpectedly at his home. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Auburn, NE
Obituaries
City
Auburn, NE
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

Nebraska, Iowa will both host in 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

(KMAland) -- Nebraska will host Boston College and Iowa will welcome Georgia Tech in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Huskers take on Boston College on November 30th while Iowa’s home game with Georgia Tech is slated for November 29th. Other Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups:. North Carolina at Indiana.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Lyle Eden, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Lyle passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Northern Colorado reportedly hires former Husker coach Anderson

(KMAland) -- According to a report from D1Baseball.com, former Nebraska baseball coach Mike Anderson has been hired as the new head coach at Northern Colorado. Anderson spent nine years as the head coach at Nebraska and 17 years overall with the program, taking the Huskers to the 2005 College World Series.
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials
kmaland.com

Nebraska baseball lands Southern Miss transfer

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up another addition for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Southern Miss infielder Charlie Fischer announced he is transferring to Lincoln after four years with the Golden Eagles. Fischer hit .280 with 56 RBI and had nine home runs for Southern Miss this past season.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Christopher Gaynor, 56 of Tabor, IA

Notes: A Celebration of Life will be held later in Colorado and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

Naig comments on crops' progress

(Shenandoah) -- Will corn in KMAland be "knee-high by the 4th of July?" It depends on what part of the region you're talking about. That's according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. Naig has been traveling around the state the past two weeks--including a stop in Shenandoah Thursday--talking with area farmers and checking on the growing season's progress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Naig says crop conditions across the state are a mixed bag. While crops look good in some parts of the state, he says other areas are struggling.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska City state runner-up Lee to wrestle at Iowa Central

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee had no plans to wrestle at the next level. That was until she put together a dominant senior season. The Pioneers state runner-up will now take the talents that helped her win a district championship and wrestle for a state title to the next level with Iowa Central.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

Heartland Christian announces Beck as new boys basketball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Heartland Christian has named Chad Beck as its new head varsity boys basketball coach. Beck takes over for Larry Gray, who stepped away from the position following this past season. Check out the full release from Heartland Christian below:. Coach Beck has a lifetime of athletic experience...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Burlington Junction holding Truck and Tractor Pull

(Burlington Junction) -- Feats of mechanical strength will be on display in northwest Missouri next weekend. Friday, July 1, Burlington Junction is hosting their 44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The show is part of a July 4 weekend sweep that includes Burlington Junction, New Market, and Clearfield. On the KMA "Morning Show," Jake Cordell says there'll be plenty of energizing entertainment.
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda softball finding success with improved defense, strong pitching, lineup balance

(Clarinda) -- The cardiac kids in Clarinda are continuing to grow, play for one another and keep their coaches and fans on their toes with close games and late-game rallies. The Cardinals (12-14 overall, 5-8 Hawkeye Ten) are well on their way to one of its most successful seasons in years, and they’re doing it with a never-say-die attitude that has them 6-3 in one-run games and walking off for victories on a weekly basis.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Franken slates southwest Iowa campaign swing

(Shenandoah) -- Iowa's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate is trying to make inroads into southwest Iowa this weekend. Retired Vice Admiral Mike Franken makes a series of campaign stops in southwest Iowa. In addition to Friday's appearance in Council Bluffs, Franken stops by the Red Oak Public Library Saturday from 1-to-2 p.m., and the Shenandoah Public Library from 4:30-to-6 p.m. Franken defeated two other opponents in this month's Democratic primary, and now faces Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in the November general elections. Franken tells KMA News the southwest Iowa swing is "due diligence" for his campaign.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County Fair 2022

Date: July 8-12, 2022Location: Malvern, Iowa Link for more information: https://www.kmaland…
MALVERN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy