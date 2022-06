When a man became entrapped in a bin of soybeans Thursday night, the father-son team of Joel and Dakota Thiele sprang into action with their payloaders. The Thieles brought two payloaders to the scene of the grain bin accident at the Crystal Valley Cooperative in Hope. They were just winding down their day from construction work when they were notified of trouble at Crystal Valley.

HOPE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO