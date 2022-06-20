ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcqEW_0gGVWASM00
South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compactor#Shoplifting#Detention Center#Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy