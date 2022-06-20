ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas GOP boos, rebukes John Cornyn over Senate gun negotiations, approves hard-right platform

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUsQr_0gGVW7tQ00

The Republican Party of Texas concluded its three-day convention in Houston on Saturday night. And despite the party's dominance at all levels of power in Texas and optimistic projections for the 2022 midterms, "the mood of this convention was not hopeful," The Texas Tribune reports . The platform delegates presumptively adopted veered hard right.

The Texas GOP just went "full MAGA," Axios assess .

The platform's more than 270 planks declare that President Biden "was not legitimately elected," define homosexuality as "an abnormal lifestyle choice," call for Texas schoolchildren "to learn about the humanity of the preborn child," urge a 2023 referendum on Texas seccession, push for repealing the Voting Rights Act and the 16th Amendment, and "reject the so called 'bipartisan gun agreement'" being negotiated by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) after the mass murder of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Cornyn was loudly booed when he spoke at the convention.

The modest gun safety package being finalized by Cornyn's bipartisan group would encourage states to adopt "red flag" laws and tighten background checks on gun buyers 18 to 20. The Texas GOP platform explicitly opposes both measures

Polls suggest Texans aren't on the state GOP's side here. A Quinnipiac University released last week found that gun violence has replaced abortion as the No. 3 issue voters are urgently focused on in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) approval on handling gun violence has dropped to 37 percent, and the race between him and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke has narrowed to 5 percentage points, from 15 points in December.

A slim 51 percent majority of Texas voters told Quinnipiac that stricter gun laws would decrease the number of mass shootings, up from 42 percent last June, and 58 percent backed stricter gun measures, 93 percent supported background checks for all gun buyers, and 73 percent approved of raising the minimum legal age to buy guns.

Cornyn is one of the top recipients of NRA cash in Congress and has an A+ rating from the gun-rights group. He is still optimistic about the gun bill's chances in Congress. And Republicans told the Houston Chronicle that they were trying to send him a message with their boos, not threatening him with political death.

If Cornyn is the Senate nominee in 2026, "we're voting for him," delegate Michael Walton told the Chronicle . "But he needed to hear what he heard yesterday."

Comments / 3

Related
The Week

Did Texas Republicans endorse secession at their party convention?

On Saturday, thousands of Texas Republicans approved a new platform at the 2022 party convention in Houston, and it immediately caused a furor. In addition to a number of controversial policy planks, it also called on the state legislature to authorize a referendum on secession from the United States. Here's everything you need to know about the document and what it means:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
KSAT 12

Texas is unlikely to adopt key provision of bipartisan gun bill — a red flag law to take guns away from people deemed dangerous

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bipartisan gun bill that is on a fast track through Congress and backed by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn includes new state grants to incentivize red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who are deemed dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Whole Woman’s Health clinics cease abortions in Texas after Roe ruling

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Whole Woman’s Health — which runs four clinics in Texas and half a dozen in other states — said it has stopped providing abortions in Texas following a Supreme Court ruling Friday that eliminated the constitutional protection for an abortion, a spokesperson told The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court on […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Texas Monthly

A Latina Republican Won in South Texas. So Did a Left-Leaning Latina Democrat.

Mayra Flores and Michelle Vallejo are both products of South Texas. Flores emigrated with her parents from Mexico when she was six years old. She remembers the excitement she felt when she told her classmates that she was going al otro lado, to the other side. Her early experiences of Texas were defined by grueling work. Her parents followed onion and cotton harvests across the American South, laboring in the fields with young Mayra by their side. Vallejo also comes from a family that includes many farmworkers, and her parents also emigrated from northern Mexico for a new life in South Texas. She grew up helping them manage Pulga Los Portales, a flea market in Alton, just outside McAllen.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas Democratic Party#Guns#Gop#Maga#Texans#Quinnipiac University
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Leaves Gun Debate Out of State's Uvalde School Massacre Hearing

The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter's AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform. A day after the head of the Texas state...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Republicans Fear Divisions Could Give O’Rourke Governor’s Seat

GOP members lived a six-day-long Republican convention, where amidst boastful cheers for Biden’s poor approval ratings, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned them that if they continue with their internal feuds, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke could take Abbott’s seat next election. Current conservative Gov. Greg Abbott...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXAN

How do Texas gun laws compare to other states?

As state lawmakers convene for special committees on school safety and a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers negotiate gun reform measures, KXAN investigators took a closer look at Texas' laws and how they compare to other states.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes,...
KHOU

Numbers show Texas women are going out of state to get abortions

HOUSTON — It was Sept. 1, 2021, when Texas Senate Bill 8, banning abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, became law. “Beginning Aug. 31, our phone call volume went through the roof," Zach Gingrich-Gaylord, with Trust Women Clinics, said. Gingrich-Gaylord said they have two abortion clinics, one in Kansas...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy