INDIANAPOLIS — Reactions from Indiana's leadership to the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion law were swift. "The Supreme Court's decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO