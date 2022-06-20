Crews engage brushfire in Santa Clarita, two lanes of Route 14 closed

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 20 AM Edition) 01:51

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m.

A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment.

As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.