ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Crews engage brushfire in Santa Clarita, two lanes of Route 14 closed

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJI7M_0gGVVOqj00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 20 AM Edition) 01:51

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m.

A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment.

As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Sylmar fire causes major backup into SCV

A brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Sylmar burned about 25 acres, causing traffic coming into the Santa Clarita Valley on northbound Interstate 5 to almost stop, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to a statement from Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Outdoor Fire At Home In Santa Clarita Prompts Firefighter Response

An electrical panel fire affected the yard of a Santa Clarita home Thursday afternoon. At around 7 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a house fire in the 24000 block of Rotunda Road in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Death inquest prompts Sigalert for hours for WB SR-60 in Boyle Heights

Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers, along with officials from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, were both dispatched to the scene shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the Soto Street exit of the westbound lanes. of the SR-60.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly half-acre brush fire burning in the area of 48450 Three Points Road in the Northwest Antelope Valley. The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Man Killed by Metrolink Train Identified by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24. The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Homeless Open Hydrant in Attempt to Extinguish Burning RV

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Cbs News#Am Edition#Sigalert#Caltrans
signalscv.com

Unwelcome guests cause frustrations for Castaic seniors

Residents in the Castaic Lake Senior Village seek help as homeless individuals cause problems. In the middle of the night, 65-year-old Peggy Klauss hears a knocking at her door. “Who could it be?” she says to herself, but thinking it was just her neighbor, she walks over to open the...
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

LAFD crews work to rescue driver after car veered 40 feet down side of embankment in Hollywood Hills

Firefighters were working to rescue a person whose vehicle went over the side of an embankment in Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the scene on N. Deronda Drive, where they extricated the occupant of the vehicle that was reportedly 40 feet down the side of the road.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pair of fires burning in Santa Paula foothills

Ventura County Fire Department crews were working to reach a pair of brushfires in the Santa Paula foothills Wednesday morning, both burning in very remote areas. One fire has been dubbed the "Toland Fire" while the other has been dubbed the "Grand Branch." With no road access to the regions where the fires were burning, firefighters were dropped off via Ventura County Air Unit Copter 4 to battle the blaze as it continued to slowly progress. They estimated it had burned just under a half an acre. Crews also estimated it would take around two hours to fully contain the situation at around 10 a.m. Firefighters were concerned with the dangerous conditions that included lightning, rain and power lines in the area, which was covered in what crews reported to be light to medium fuels. No injuries or threat to structures were reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA PAULA, CA
The Malibu Times

Man Dies at Big Dume Beach

A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity.  A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […] The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

High Speed Crash Destroys Cars & Sends Two To Hospital | Fullerton

06.21.2022 | 3:10 PM | FULLERTON – A two vehicle crash involving an SUV and a Tractor / Trailer occurred at or around 3 PM near the intersection of South Raymond Avenue just North of Orangethorpe Avenue. Per a Captain from the Fullerton Fire Department, witnesses stated the SUV was traveling at high speeds northbound when it collided with the rear of the trailer. The force of the collision entrapped the driver and passenger in the wreckage of the SUV, the driver of the semi truck was not injured. The two occupants of the trailer were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Raymond Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future for the investigation by the Fullerton Police Traffic Division. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy