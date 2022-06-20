Jameis Winston's younger brother works out for Florida State's coaching staff

The rising high school freshman threw for the Seminoles' staff over the weekend.

Florida State's coaching staff is in the midst of a busy month of June. Over the past few weeks, the Seminoles have held various camps to get rising seniors and future prospects on campus for workouts. During the same period, the staff has hosted seven official visitors and that number is expected to more than double following this weekend.

Last weekend, the multitude of camps continued as Florida State held an Individual Camp and Kicking Camp on Friday. On Saturday, more recruits flocked to campus for another Individual Camp as well as a Quarterback Camp.

While the majority of prospects are players to monitor in the future, there was one name in Tallahassee that most fans will instantly recognize. 2026 quarterback Jonah Winston and a group of recruits from Alabama made the trip to Florida State to compete.

Winston and his group participated in the final session of the Individual Camp. Jonah, a rising high school freshman, is the younger brother of Seminole Legend, Jameis Winston. Following a career at Florida State where Winston won a Heisman and a national championship, the last name is synonymous with the program.

During his time on Florida State's campus, Jonah Winston threw for an extended period in front of quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell. Throughout the session, both coaches had conversations with Winston.

The Alabama native stands around 5-foot-11 early in his high school career. He has a slight hitch in his windup that will need to be worked out of his throwing motion over the next few years. Winston presents interesting athletic potential and already appears to be a more coordinated player than his older brother was at this stage.

The trip to Florida State was the second camp that Winston has participated in during his young career. He was recently at UAB within the last week to work out while being shuttled around by his father, Antonor, and trainer, Otis Leverette.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



