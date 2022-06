AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Animal Center is offering free adoptions on its 1,081 dogs and cats due to a lack of space at the shelter, the City of Austin announced Wednesday. “We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, Austin Animal Center marketing and communications manager. “Unfortunately, all of those spaces are now full and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”

