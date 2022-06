The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years after the landmark ruling and two weeks after Tucson mayor and council voted to protect abortion rights. In a 6-3 decision on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the state of Mississippi’s ban on abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. As part of the decision, the Court also overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO