Bedside speaker serves as book holder, audiobook player, note taker

These out-of-this-world camera designs demonstrate how humans and AI can work together for jobs. Humans have odd and sometimes conflicting attitudes towards AI. On the one hand, we are always amazed at how far the technology has come, especially when mimicking human intelligence to some level. On the other hand, we also seem to be afraid of these disembodied digital brains, especially considering how far they’ve come in doing some of the more sophisticated things we humans do. Next to homicidal robots, the most common joke about AI is about how it will soon take the jobs of even creative folk like writers and artists. At first brush, these AI-generated camera designs seem to confirm those fears, but they actually also prove how humans can benefit from the work of these neural networks.

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO