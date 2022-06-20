ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Bittner son sues his mother in dispute over will

By BARB ICKES bickes@qctimes.com
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of the late R. Richard Bittner, a widely known Quad-City attorney, is in a dispute over his will. Bittner, 90, died in 2019. He had represented Palmer College, chaired various banks and served as chief executive officer for the Bechtel Trusts, a fund that's given hundreds of thousands of...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Man Arrested for Attempted Aggravated Arson

On June 23, 2022 William L. Frakes 51 of Monmouth was arrested on a Warren County warrants for the Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. The warrants were issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney stemming from an incident that occurred on June 9, 2022 in the 800 block of S. 1st St. Monmouth. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also conducted a search warrant at Frakes’ residence in the 600 block of W. Euclid Ave. Monmouth. Frakes is being held in the Warren County jail with a $35,000 bond, awaiting court proceedings.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

3 MPD Employees Recognized for Years of Service

Three Monmouth Police Department employees were recently recognized at the Monmouth City Council meeting for their dedicated service to the Monmouth community, shares Communications Director Ken Helms:. “Officer Marlon Williams has been with the department for five years. Jarred Beckman has been with the department for seven years and PSO...
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
Ira, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
KWQC

QC Community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community is reacting to a Supreme Court decision handed down Friday, that overturns the precedent set almost 50 years ago by Roe v. Wade. The 5-4 ruling will allow states to legislate their own abortion laws without any of the restrictions kept in...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
qctoday.com

Man charged with setting off pipe bomb in Davenport

A Davenport man currently awaiting trial on numerous charges in Scott and Rock Island counties has been charged with allegedly setting off a pipe bomb in a boat in Davenport early Wednesday. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 46, of 1636 W. 12th St. is charged with one count of second-degree arson and...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmer College#U S Bank
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
B100

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

Alleged shooting threat, scuffle with police leads to arrest in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday in Macomb near the Heritage Days carnival after he allegedly threatened to shoot at least one person and assaulted police, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Nick Petitgout said 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Griswold was charged with aggravated...
MACOMB, IL
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy