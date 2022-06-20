New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OT Matt Gono
Could offensive lineman Matt Gono be a surprise to make the New York Giants roster?
One of the first moves New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made to fix the offensive line was to sign offensive tackle Matt Gono to a free-agent contract before the start of the 2022 league year.
The Liberian-born Gono, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, 25 years old, originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer as a reserve offensive lineman who would only see action in the Falcons' final regular-season contest.
The following year, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons, and then in 2020, he saw his role increase, even more, appearing in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts and with most of his snaps at right tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, Gono played 376 offensive line snaps and allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
That was good enough for the Falcons to place a second-round tender on Gono, who also has experience playing guard when he became a restricted free agent after the 2020 season. Gono eventually signed a one-year contract, but thanks to off-season surgery for an undisclosed issue, he spent the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Ultimately, the Falcons gave up on Gono, releasing him on January 28. The Giants decided he was worth taking a flier on, and he will compete with Korey Cunningham, among others, for the reserve guard/tackle role on the team.
