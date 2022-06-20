ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mumford & Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford going solo

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09V8Lm_0gGVSbEh00

CANNES — Mumford & Sons might just be Mumford soon.

Sources inside Spotify’s soiree at a French villa Monday tell Page Six exclusively that the music group’s lead singer, Marcus Mumford, announced he will be focusing on a solo career.

Mumford, who is married to actress Carey Mulligan, with whom he shares two children, made the stunning announcement while performing for an intimate group in the hills of the French Riviera. He also said he was performing new music for the first time and that it would be available on Spotify — it was a sponsored event after all.

“He just said today is day one for his next thing,” an attendee tells Page Six.

Reps for Mumford, 35, and Spotify didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment

Interestingly, the “Little Lion Man” crooner was just added to the iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup as a solo act just last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gR7Rc_0gGVSbEh00
Marcus Mumford made the announcement while performing at an intimate Spotify-sponsored event in the hills of the French Riviera.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NURry_0gGVSbEh00
Mumford shared that his new music will be available on Spotify.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEGbj_0gGVSbEh00
Marcus Mumford was recently added to the iHeartRadio Music Festival as a solo artist.
Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp

The British folk band found itself embroiled in controversy in 2021 when banjoist Winston Marshall quit so he could speak “freely” on politics.

Marshall, 34, had come under fire — along with his bandmates — after he praised a book that condemned the destructive rise of Antifa, so he published an essay on Medium detailing his decision to leave the group because having to “self-censor” would “erode my sense of integrity.”

“For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble,” Marshall explained. “My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that. I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWBtO_0gGVSbEh00
Marcus Mumford said this was the first time he was performing his new songs.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJY3I_0gGVSbEh00
Mumford is married to Carey Mulligan.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opQU2_0gGVSbEh00
Mumford and Sons banjoist Winston Marshall recently quit the group so he could speak “freely” about politics.
Getty Images

Marshall maintained that he floats “between ‘centrist,’ ‘liberal’ or the more honest ‘bit this, bit that’” in terms of his political leanings, but after his since-deleted tweet promoting “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” he felt he was being labeled “erroneously.”

Naomi Campbell and Winston Duke were also in attendance at the Spotify party.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Luke Hemsworth: Thandiwe Newton ‘is going through her own thing’

Luke Hemsworth was respectfully tactful when asked how his troubled “Westworld” co-star Thandiwe Newton has been doing. “I haven’t [spoken to her],” the Aussie actor, who stars as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO series, exclusively told Page Six on Tuesday at the Season 4 premiere in New York City. “But [show creator] Lisa [Joy] has been in contact. She’s going through her own thing.” Newton, who has starred in the sci-fi show since 2016, has been going through a tumultuous time. The actress, 49, mysteriously exited the London set of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” starring Channing Tatum back in April. “Thandiwe Newton has made the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth debuts new haircut after Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is entering her 71st year on the throne in style. The monarch appears to have switched up her signature style after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, debuting a fresh haircut in photos released by Windsor Castle on Wednesday. In the new snaps, which the royal family’s official Instagram account also posted, the 96-year-old monarch’s silver strands appear noticeably shorter at the sides and back. “I love the Queen’s new hairstyle!!!” one fan commented, while another added, “The Queen looks wonderful! Her new summer hairdo looks perfect.” Her Majesty’s aide, Angela Kelly, has written about taking on the additional...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Tom Mann’s late fiancée, Dani Hampson, mourned by family in tributes

Danielle “Dani” Hampson has been remembered as a “loving, successful, intelligent” woman after tragically dying on her wedding day. The late PR executive, who was set to say “I do” to ”X Factor” alum Tom Mann on June 18, has been eulogized by family and friends on social media in the days since her passing. “She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself,” her father, Martin Hampson, wrote on Instagram, noting she “was loved by everyone.” He continued, “People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shows her kids’ scary Google search history

Guess who. One of Kourtney Kardashian’s children not-so-subtly looked up frightening images on their mom’s laptop. The Poosh creator snapped a photo of a Google search query for the “worlds [sic] scariest picture” on her computer. The results featured photos of the doll Annabelle from the horror film of the same name, as well as grinning clowns and harrowing roads. “Things being searched on my computer,” Kardashian, 43, captioned the pic posted on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I know exactly which kid it is.” The reality star — who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick —...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Winston Marshall
Person
Marcus Mumford
Page Six

Book reveals George Michael’s guilt over snubbing Prince William at Christmas

George Michael always felt guilty over the way he treated a young Prince William at Christmas. Princess Diana had invited the “Careless Whisper” singer to an intimate bash at Buckingham Palace in 1990. That’s when the older of her two sons came up to Michael and requested he play a song with Elton John. “The prince, then 8, approached him, [and asked] ‘Would you sing a song and Uncle Elton play the piano?'” author James Gavin writes in the biography “George Michael: A Life,” out Tuesday. But Michael — who only knew Diana and John at the party — declined. “[William’s] little Christmas smile...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian trolled for having ‘most uncomfortable’ office

Critics are now coming after Kim Kardashian for having an incredibly “uncomfortable” office. TikTok user @Kardashianicon recently re-posted a clip of the Skims founder, 41, giving followers a tour of the highly stylized space. Footage shows guest chairs with an angular back and a thin, leather-covered cushion, along with an office chair made from wood. “I think i just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever 😂,” text over the clip read, which several users agreed with in the comments section. “I would rather sit on the ground✋🏻💀,” one follower wrote, with another adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.” A third...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adrian Grenier and girlfriend Jordan Roemmele elope in Morocco

Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele are officially husband and wife. The couple recently exchanged vows in a spontaneous ceremony in a desert in Morocco. “It wasn’t planned,” Grenier told People Thursday. “We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends.” He continued, “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally. We didn’t have rings, so [we] used string for rings.” The “Entourage” alum, 45, and his bride also did not have someone who could officially marry them. As a solution, his friend, musician RY X, “got ordained on his cellphone at dinner —...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Brad Pitt on acting career: ‘I consider myself on my last leg’

Break out the tissues, ladies. Brad Pitt teased in a candid new interview that he is nearing retirement after more than 30 years in the entertainment industry. “I consider myself on my last leg,” the actor, 58, said in his August 2022 GQ cover story. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Pitt, who began acting at the age of 22, has starred in iconic movies such as “Fight Club,” “Moneyball,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the “Ocean’s Eleven” series. “I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” he continued....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Cannes Mumford Sons#French#British
Page Six

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander suffers miscarriage six months after stillbirth

Maya Vander has suffered a miscarriage six months after delivering her stillborn son. The “Selling Sunset” alum, 40, shared the pregnancy loss news with her fans via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, posting a photo of her 3-year-old son, Aiden, sleeping. “I had a very crazy week,” the Netflix reality star captioned the sweet snap. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!” Vander credited her partner, Dave, Aiden and her 2-year-old daughter, Elle, with giving her “joy and happiness” amid her grieving process. The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Page Six

Aaron Paul jokes that he can hold his booze better than Bryan Cranston

Aaron Paul is boasting that he can drink Bryan Cranston under the table! As the “Breaking Bad” co-stars have their own mezcal line called Dos Hombres, its only right to know which of the two thespians is better at holding their liquor. “Me for sure!” the actor joked when Page Six asked him just that at the Season 4 “Westworld” premiere on Tuesday night. “He’s such a lightweight!” “No, we’re both pretty good, to be honest,” Paul added. “We’ve never seen each other in bad shape. You don’t want to get messy.” Dos Hombres is now the fifth most popular mezcal in the world,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Daughtry has ‘moments of the guilt’ after deaths of stepdaughter, mom

Chris Daughtry is still holding on to guilt following the deaths of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price, and his mother, Sandra Daughtry. “I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently — the common denominator in both is the guilt,” the “American Idol” alum, 42, told Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show Thursday. “The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.'” Chris explained that his “moments of guilt” are “the hardest because you can’t do anything about” them. “There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Amber Heard spotted grocery shopping in the Hamptons

Amber Heard may be hanging out in one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country, but — fresh off her epic court loss to Johnny Depp — she seems to be keeping things majorly low-key. The actress — who was spotted last week shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, N.Y. — was also seen picking up some items from Southampton’s upscale grocery store, Citarella. The “Aquaman” star chatted up the fishmonger while picking out salmon, a spy tells us, but otherwise, “wasn’t talking with anyone.”  “She was very unassuming,” says the fellow shopper. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.” Heard isn’t...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Olivia Munn introduces son Malcolm to ‘Daily Show’ alum Jon Stewart in sweet pic

Baby meets (former) boss. Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she introduced her 6-month-old son, Malcolm, to Jon Stewart. “A rare photo of Jon Stewart and Mark Twain,” the actress – who previously worked with “The Daily Show” alum – captioned an adorable pic of Stewart touching the baby boy’s nose. “Congrats Jon on your #MarkTwainPrize,” Munn, 41, added, referencing the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award Stewart, 59, won Monday night. From 2010 to 2011, Munn appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Stewart. The two have remained close over the years and have discussed their special bond...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X teases new song on the toilet in Louis Vuitton

Lil Nas X’s new song is sure to be the s–t.  The “Old Town Road” rapper took to Instagram Tuesday to announce his new song, “Late to the Party,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and drops Friday. And to share the news, the 23-year-old superstar cheekily posed atop a toilet in a Louis Vuitton look worth more than $10,000. Lil Nas X wore a bright blue tie-dye jacket ($4,850) covered in the luxury label’s logo, which perfectly matched the bathroom walls — as did his monogram belt ($690), scarf and the duffle bag ($3,250) stuffed full of hundred dollar bills at his feet. The...
MUSIC
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wants to look like a ‘future alien Barbie’

Seems Kim Kardashian has finally found her new style. The Skkn by Kim founder, who’s been open about the difficulties of dressing herself without the help of her ex (and de facto stylist) Kanye West, shed some light on her new aesthetic during a chat at Condé Nast’s New York headquarters Tuesday. “I would say it’s definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes,” Kardashian said when asked to describe her personal style at present, adding, “I do struggle with casual. I’m trying to get better at that.” For her visit with Condé’s editors, the 41-year-old wore a white Re/done baby tee ($90) tied up...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna refused to dress down for ‘Will & Grace’ guest role

Madonna was too much of a “Material Girl” to wear corporate clothes for her 2003 cameo on “Will & Grace.” In the Season 5 episode, titled “Dolls and Dolls,” Karen (Megan Mullally) gets a job in an office and meets Liz (Madonna), who then becomes her roommate — but according to executive producer Gary Janetti, the Queen of Pop wouldn’t dress down for the part. “[She’s] like an executive secretary, the kind of woman who wears her sneakers on the subway and carries her shoes in her bag and goes to a happy hour after work and thinks she’s kind of like, you know,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Teddi Mellencamp’s son, Cruz, battling elevator phobia with exposure therapy

Teddi Mellencamp’s son, Cruz, is undergoing exposure therapy to conquer his fear of elevators. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 40, gave a glimpse of the 7-year-old’s progress via her Instagram Stories, showing him tackling a “brand new elevator.” She wrote, “Day four of seven. … Let’s go buddy!” Mellencamp shared more of Cruz’s journey in a post on her Instagram grid, noting that she has a phobia of her own and breaks out “in a cold sweat every time” she drives into a parking garage. “Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a Power Ranger get stuck...
KIDS
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco finalizes divorce from second husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized. According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, no further information on the settlement was provided. The “Flight Attendant” star filed for divorce back in September 2021 after four years of marriage. The couple, who wed in June 2018, told Page Six in a joint statement at the time, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. “There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.” Cuoco, 36, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting for a mere 21 months, telling...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian scolds sons again for ‘making so much noise’ on ‘Tonight Show’

The “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” audience got a live look at Kim Kardashian reprimanding her sons Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 41, was rehashing her October 2021 “Saturday Night Live” appearance when Jimmy Fallon interrupted to say, “I’m hearing kids.” Kardashian turned to Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and asked, “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?” After telling viewers that the little ones were “making so much noise,” the “Keeping Up Withe Kardashians” alum warned the brothers not to “mess this up.” Psalm was removed from the audience when he continued to be...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy