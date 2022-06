U.S. legislators say they are getting closer to adopting what could be the biggest anti-money laundering (AML) reforms in decades. As the International Consortium for Investigative Journalists reported Thursday (June 23), the bill, known as the Enablers Act, would amend the Bank Secrecy Act by requiring trust companies, lawyers, art dealers, financial advisers and real estate agents to investigate clients and their sources of funds coming into the U.S. financial system.

