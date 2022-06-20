Selma City Schools meeting scheduled for Thursday

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary C Morrow Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated September 22, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on October 11, 1999, in Book 1182, Page 274, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 1254, Page 479 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1372, Page 536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO