The Mediatonic-developed battle royale game Fall Guys has had yet another relaunch as the game moves to a free-to-play model, allowing more players across more consoles than before the ability to join in on the colorful and bouncy fun. While you can't get a refund for the game if you've already purchased it, this relaunch does give you some new abilities, like changing your display name without any additional fees. If you're sick of your current display name, here's how to change it in Fall Guys.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO