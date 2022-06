The SC Highway Patrol needs assistance in gathering information on a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured in Fairfield County. That incident occurred on Friday afternoon, May 1st, on Greenbrier Mossydale Road near Perry Lane. The vehicle was traveling north on Greenbrier Mossydale Road when it struck a person on a bicycle and left the scene. Anyone with information on the incident can call the Highway Patrol at 800-768-1501, or contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO