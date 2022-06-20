Missouri Attorney General secures settlement with Mallinckrodt over underpayment of Medicaid Drug Rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Schmitt announced today that Missouri has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc...themissouritimes.com
