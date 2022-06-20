ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Attorney General secures settlement with Mallinckrodt over underpayment of Medicaid Drug Rebates

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Schmitt announced today that Missouri has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc...

Hough, Rowden, Schatz headline 2022 Business Champions

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCOC) announced its 2022 Business Champions in early June. State lawmakers who supported policies during the 2022 spring session that grow the economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business are chosen by MCOC as Business Champions.
Missouri Right to Life endorses candidates in key Senate primaries

Jefferson City, Mo — Missouri Right to Life (MRL), Missouri’s most impactful pro-life political action committee (PAC) released eleven endorsements for state Senate races Wednesday morning. The PAC has held repeated meetings over the last several weeks to settle on its endorsements, according to a press release. Several...
Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.
Missouri goes the extra mile, signs World Cup bill into law

Kansas City, Mo. — On a rainy Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 652 into law. The bill places a sales tax exemption on tickets to 2026 World Cup games held in Jackson County. The bill only applies to transactions between June 1 and...
Missouri woman admits to $291,000 pandemic loan fraud

A woman from Missouri admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $291,000 loan meant to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Porshia L. Thomas, 31, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud charge and admitted that between April and September of 2020, she executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
Stimulus checks worth $500 going to Missouri residents

Residents in the state of Missouri can now expect stimulus check tax rebates worth up to $500 thanks to a major state budget surplus. These payments are a one time tax rebate. The money will come out of the $49 billion dollar budget surplus. Stimulus check tax rebates for Missouri...
Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear. Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program is a “temporary, federally-funded assistance program” that helps low-income families with their water and/or sewer bills. Customers […]
Opioid bill becomes Missouri law

Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s governor on Thursday morning in Jefferson City. The governor signed six bills, including legislation from State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). His bill gives the state Department of Corrections and the Judiciary access to Missouri’s opioid addiction treatment and recovery fund to pay for treatment and law enforcement costs.
Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
