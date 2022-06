In celebration of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 60th anniversary, the museum has published a collection catalog titled "Sixty Years of Collecting at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum," thanks to a generous Rebirth Grant provided by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. This new catalog is available free of charge at the museum and is also available online on its virtual learning platform at virtual-lasm.org. The publication illustrates Louisiana's unique history and culture through the artwork in the museum's collection created by Louisiana-born and Louisiana-based artists working from the 19th century until today.

