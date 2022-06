FARGO — It was hot last weekend. Most of North Dakota and western Minnesota had three days in the 90s or hotter. However, these have been the only 90-degree days so far this year. Today is likely to get pretty warm, and there will certainly be more hot days this summer, but up to now, there have only been three days to hit at least 90 degrees in Fargo and Grand Forks. By today's date in 1988, Fargo already had 16 days in the 90s and Grand Forks 15. Last year, Fargo already had eight days in the 90s and Grand Forks five.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO