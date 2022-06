Albert “Larry” Lamson, 75, of Essex Junction died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in So. Burlington, VT on June 6, 1947 the son of the late Albert P. and Mildred (Towers) Lamson. He graduated from So. Burlington High School in 1965. He attended and graduated from Champlain College (’67) and Husson College (’73). On August 4, 1973 he was married to Pamela Lacroix in Berlin, NH.

