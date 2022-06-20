ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Big black bear takes a stroll through a Florida golf course community

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSH47_0gGVGkT200
File photo of a black bear in Florida. (Photo: Getty Images)

Some turkeys tried to steal a few headlines at the U.S. Open over the weekend, but in Florida it was a bigger, furrier creature that garnered some attention on a golf course – proving that Jack Nicklaus isn’t the only bear to live in the Sunshine State.

A large black bear took a stroll through a Naples, Florida, golf community Sunday. No one was threatened, but the size of the bear did startle residents in the area of the The Club at the Strand.

The club’s general manager, Elvis Gooden Sr., told Fox 13 News in Naples “that size bear I would expect to see at the zoo, not roaming our community, especially during the daytime.”

Ross McGee, who works at the golf club, also spotted the bear and took video, which he posted on Facebook.

McGee says he saw the bear climb a fence then cross a street before going up a driveway. He stayed in his golf cart while he shot the video.

Bears have been seen in the area before, according to the club’s post on Facebook, but this one appears to be one of the biggest that’s come around.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says black bears are the only type of bear that is found in Florida. They have become fairly common on the outskirts of many municipalities, especially as home construction encroaches on previously wild areas.

Comments / 4

Related
merricksart.com

All About Our Trip to Marco Island

One of our family trips this summer was to Marco Island in Florida! We went with Philip’s family and had a great time. Here’s a breakdown of all the details on our trip, including where we stayed, what we did and of course – what I wore!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Vergina Restaurant in Naples, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Vergina Restaurant in Naples, Florida! Italians are known for their food culture as well as their leisurely meals. Located on 5th Avenue, a few steps away from the Sugden Civic Theater, is a great place for meeting people. It’s known as Vergina’s. The neo-classic architecture provides lovely patio dining as well as intimate gatherings inside along the u-shaped bar or at tables located throughout. Vergina’s crafted martinis by personable bartenders, an euphoric wine list, memorable cocktails, and leisurely Italian courses are reasons enough to stop by for social interaction or that weekly “date night”. Unwind where the music is lively, without drowning out personal conversations, and the appetite is fully sated.
NAPLES, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida! You learn a lot about a business by talking to the owners. Perhaps that is why I sometimes visit a restaurant in the off hours of the day. You are more apt to find the owners working face-to-face with customers. Rosati’s Pizza is owned and operated by a family who not only strives for perfection, but also cares about the people who walk through their door. When they expanded their business in Estero for dine-in service, Covid hit with a vengeance and caused them to shift to delivery and carry-out service only. That takes a chunk out of overhead, which translates to selling a boatload of pizza. Yet, they endured. And thrived because they do things the old-fashioned way: like sourcing local ingredients, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crusts. Their story goes all the way back to the first pizzerias in Chicago; Italian roots to the core. So proud, they live by the motto, “We don’t cut corners, just slices of pizza.” Dine in, smell the aromas, chat with the staff, and over-order so you have extra servings for leftovers. Don’t forget to add a jar of the Hot Giardiniera. It is ah-mazing!
ESTERO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
snapshotsincursive.com

Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida! Have you ever been on your way to someplace else and noticed an open-air thatched roof tiki hut that just so happens to offer live music, serve bar bites, and keep the drinks cold? The Nauti Parrot Oasis is open every day for that getaway you’re seeking. They invite music lovers to drop by anytime. And, to be honest, you can get quite a variety of food from pizza and wings to lasagna and veal piccata. The entertainment changes often, yes even during the afternoon. There’s a nice little waterfall fountain for ambiance as well as tiki totem poles offering hospitality. Conversation is encouraged, but not required. For laidback island fun and a positive outlook on life, escape to this hideaway resting place in plain sight.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Sea Level Rise and What it Means for Marco

This was the third and last Earth Day lecture for the Marco Center for the Arts. The guest speaker, Mike Savarese, is a Professor of Marine Science within the Coastal Watershed Institute at Florida Gulf Coast University. He spoke to a roomful of anxious residents after one of those classic summer torrential downpours.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
capecoralbreeze.com

After 25 years, The Whale on Fort Myers Beach changes hands

The Whale, a landmark Fort Myers Beach restaurant known for its smoked wings, patio and rooftop dining in the middle of downtown Estero Boulevard, has new owners. Mike Miller and Greg von Krumreig, of Fort Myers Beach, closed on the deal this past week. Miller owns manufacturing plants and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs zip code among top 20 hottest neighborhoods for homebuyers

Bonita Springs’ 34135 zip code is ranked 20th in Opendoor’s Mid-Year Hottest Zips of 2022, which tracked the top neighborhoods attracting homebuyers across the country. The zip code with a population of 37,315 and a land area of 36 miles has boundaries of just north of Coconut Road, U.S. 41 to the west, just south of Bonita Beach Road to the south and as far east as Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Winter Garden and San Antonio zip codes rank just ahead of Bonita Springs while zip codes in Clarksville, Tennessee; Celebration, Yukon, Oklahoma; New Braunfels, Texas and Loganville, Georgia make up the top 5.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Marco Island Florida Highest Priced SALE!

202 Beach Rd at Hideaway Beach, Marco Island FL 34145. A contemporary waterfront mansion on Hideaway Beach sold for just less than $12 million and is the top Marco Island sale this year. The property at 202 Beach Drive is positioned on a nearly 1-acre double lot and features 180 feet of beach frontage on the Gulf of Mexico. Glen Bigness and Suzanne Shafer with Premiere Plus Realty brought the motivated-qualified buyers from Pennsylvania through targeted marketing programs for luxury high end Florida properties.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Bears#Black Bear#The Golf Club#Fox 13 News
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News celebrates Lois Thome’s illustrious 30-year career

WINK News evening anchor Lois Thome has spent three decades on the airwaves in Southwest Florida. The St. Anna, Wisconsin, native started her career seated alongside Jim McLaughlin, witnessing and reporting on unprecedented growth in the region. “Working with Lois was the highlight of my 28 years,” McLaughlin said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard. The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community’s 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developers, Culver’s stake claims in Cape Coral

The Pine Island Road corridor in Cape Coral continues to surge with multi-million-dollar real estate deals, with many of them slated to become apartment complexes. Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based, fast-casual food chain, purchased 4 acres just west of the Pine Island Road and U.S. 41 intersection. The lot is on the south side of Pine Island Road, just west of a RaceTrac gas station and across from the Merchant’s Crossing shopping center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Weather Authority 2022 hurricane special: Bracing for Impact

With each hurricane season seeming more ominous than the next, one of nature’s most destructive forces, year after year, closes in on Florida. It takes only one hurricane to hit your community for it to be a bad year. Protecting your home and family, and knowing when to get out become paramount as a storm bears down.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Missing Child Alert issued for baby, toddler from southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday morning for two children from southwest Florida. Genesis Barrios, who is 2 months old, and Yazmin Barrios, who is 2 years old, were last seen Monday in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Genesis...
FORT MYERS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy