Video Games

Dragon's Dogma concurrent player count rises following sequel announcement

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Everyone is still buzzing over last week’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 announcement. Understandably so, since many of us thought Capcom’s cult classic action RPG would never get a follow-up. Low and behold, it’s happening.

As you might expect, fans are revisiting Dragon’s Dogma in celebration of the sequel’s reveal. According to SteamCharts, an impressive 6,582 people were playing the original concurrently on June 19, 2022 – the highest count in six years. Not bad for a game that’s more than a decade old! Sadly, there’s no real way of tracking console numbers like this, but I imagine a similar boom is happening on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox platforms.

In fairness, the PC version didn’t come out until late 2015. Back then, the concurrent player’s peak was 27,259. That in and of itself was impressive since Dragon’s Dogma had been on consoles for years by then.

If you’ve not played Dragon’s Dogma – it’s currently only $4.79 (84 percent off) on Steam. There’s nothing quite like it, sort of a mad blend of Dark Souls and party-based RPGs like Dragon Age. I highly recommend it.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

